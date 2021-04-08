Chippewa Falls man arrested for fifth drunken-driving offense

A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Glen R. Giroux, 52, 1640 Terrill St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of a fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop. Judge James Isaacson released Giroux on a signature bond. Giroux will return to court May 11.
Online court records show Giroux was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Eau Claire County in May 2017; he was ordered to serve six months in jail on that conviction.
