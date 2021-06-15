Chippewa Falls man charged with seventh drunken-driving offense

A rural Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense.

James W. Stanek II, 56, 18053 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He returns to court today.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Bateman Tavern in the town of Lafayette at 10:43 p.m. May 14, because of a report that Stanek was acting erratically. Stanek failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Court records show he appeared for a bond hearing May 17, where a $500 cash bond was set. He posted it later that day.

Stanek was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2009 in Dunn County Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0