Chippewa Falls man enters plea in child porn case

A Chippewa Falls man who was caught possessing sexual images on his phone, including lewd photos of children, just weeks after he was released from prison for sex offenses has now been convicted.

Donald N. Rusaw, 46, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to three counts of possession of child pornography; seven other counts were read-in and dismissed. After Rusaw was apprehended in August 2020, he was returned to the Stanley Correctional Institution.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed, and he set sentencing for Feb. 28. Rusaw’s trial, which had been slated for Dec. 13, was canceled.

According to the criminal complaint, Rusaw met with his probation agent Aug. 31, 2020, where the agent discovered multiple images of adult pornography, but also images of children posed in sexual positions, although they were wearing clothing. His phone also showed searches for minors involved in sex acts. The phone was turned over to the Chippewa Falls Police Department and later sent to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation for a forensic examination.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Rusaw had been out of prison about a month at the time of his arrest.

Rusaw was convicted in Chippewa County Court in 2004 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and 17 counts of possessing child pornography. Other charges of exposing a child to harmful material and child enticement were read in and dismissed. His offenses involved adolescent children. He is considered a Level III sex offender, requiring notification of his release.

When Rusaw was released from prison, he initially stayed at a hotel in Bloomer but was asked to leave within a week and has since been homeless. Even though he was now out of prison, he was to be supervised by the Department of Corrections through August 2058. Conditions of his release prohibited him from any unsupervised contact with minors and required him to have no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. He also was restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers.

According to Leader-Telegram records from his arrest, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was told that Rusaw was suspected of sexually abusing a child in August 2002. When a parole agent went to Rusaw’s house at 808 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls, she observed several photos of child pornography. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located the images.

During a trial in September 2004, the jury found Rusaw guilty of all 17 counts of possessing child pornography, with images of young girls engaged in sex acts with adults or other young children. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the child pornography conviction and 15 years for the child sexual assault.