Chippewa Falls native to screen LA produced film 'All Sorts' at Micon Cinemas

Los Angeles production company Vibrant Penguin announced Tuesday that its feature film “All Sorts” will be screening at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

The movie was produced by Chippewa Falls native Laura Reich, who will be in attendance for a question and answer session after the screening. Tickets are on sale now at www.miconcinemas.com.

“In high school, I’d meet up with friends to have dinner at Cancun and then catch a movie at Micon,” said Reich, a graduate of Chi-Hi. “It’s really exciting to bring a movie I made to where I used to watch them growing up. This will be our first screening in Wisconsin, and I’m thrilled it’s at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa.”

The film had its festival premiere in 2021 at the Seattle International Film Festival and was one of the festival’s most-viewed films. Chase Hutchinson of The Stranger said it was “a sentimental and surrealist comedy unlike anything else I've seen at the festival.”

In addition to screening at festivals across North America, “All Sorts” had its international festival premiere at Raindance in London, where it was similarly well-received. Steve Harcourt of NerdSpan said, “What ‘All Sorts’ has in abundance is an off-beat wit, and remarkable charm.”

The filmmakers are thrilled to be able to continue showing the film in theaters after being delayed because of the pandemic. “We’ve really enjoyed showing the film to in-person audiences. There’s something really special about seeing movies in a theater with a full house” said Reich.

“All Sorts,” a movie about a lonely data entry clerk who stumbles into the world of championship folder filing, is a quirky comedy about finding magic in everyday life. The main character, Diego (played by Eli Vargas of “Chavez;” “You, Me and Dupree;” “Arrested Development;” and “Burning Bodhi”), is desperate to find a job, excitement and even love. New on the job at a strange company, Diego stumbles into an incredibly fast folder filer named June (played by Greena Park of “The Comedown” and “Family from Tang”), and the two journey through a wildly unexpected office adventure.

The movie was written and directed by J. Rick Castañeda, a long-time collaborator of Reich’s. “When Rick shared the script with me, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. It’s such a fun and silly story that lets you imagine the mundane in a new and enchanting way,” said Reich.

“When I moved to Los Angeles to break into the film industry, I worked a lot of boring office jobs,” Castañeda said, describing his inspiration behind the story he wrote 19 years ago. “I found lots of time to imagine magical escape routes out of the gray cubicles where I was trapped everyday. I really wanted to add a little magic to this otherwise dreary landscape.”

From Castañeda’s imagination came a mystical office story about the surreal world of Data-Mart and the eclectic people who work there.

Vibrant Penguin plans to have theatrical screenings nationwide leading up to their video on demand and DVD release later this year. The filmmaker’s hope is to put a smile on viewers' faces during these uncertain times.

The premiere of “All Sorts” is set for 4 p.m. May 22 at Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $7.50 and can be purchased on miconcinemas.com.

