Chippewa Falls police release identity of stabbing victim

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has identified the person who died in a fatal stabbing incident Saturday as 29-year-old Stephan D. Lee of 317 1/2 W. Willow St.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office received a call at 5:51 a.m. Saturday about a domestic assault incident at the home. Lee had suffered a knife wound and later died from the injury. A woman involved in the incident had facial injuries after a physical altercation.

"No physical arrest has been made at this time," Police Chief Matt Kelm wrote in a press release Wednesday. "This is an ongoing investigation and will be referred to the District Attorney's office for their review regarding criminal charges."

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Wednesday he hasn't seen any police reports yet.

Lee and the victim were involved in a different domestic abuse incident in February 2021 at the home, where Lee was convicted in Chippewa County Court of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse; charges of battery-domestic abuse and criminal damage to property were read-in and dismissed. He was sentenced to serve five days in jail and he had to pay $543 in court costs and fines.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that Lee struck her with a closed fist on the left side of her face. The punch left a visible bruise. She told the officer that she had been sleeping with her 10-month-old son, and Lee became angry at her, yelled and swore at her, and he broke her phone in half. The officer gave Lee a breathalyzer, which showed a .23 blood-alcohol level.

In March 2021, the court allowed Lee to return to the home with the condition he no longer be abusive.

Lee also was charged in 2018 in Eau Claire County Court of making a threat on a computer; that case was later dismissed. Lee also was charged with operating while revoked in 2016 in Chippewa County Court, and also was cited in that incident for refusal to take an intoxication test.

