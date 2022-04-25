Chippewa Falls Police seeking missing 10-year-old girl

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is looking for Iliana (Lily) M. Peters, 10. She is a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary.

On Sunday night at 9 the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father who advised that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her Aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.

Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located.

After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her Aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove St and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.

Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvasing overnight. CFPD Investigators have and continue to follow-up with friends and family of Lily. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at this point, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Lily was last known to be wearing a purple ¼ zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.

As this is an active investigation, this is all of the information that can be provided at this time.

Search and investigative efforts are on-going. Anyone with information about Lily’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 Option 1

