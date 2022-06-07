Chippewa Falls police vehicles go hybrid to save money

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is saving money and helping the environment thanks to the purchase of hybrid vehicles in 2021.

Four of the five primary squad cars at the department are now Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrids, which arrived and went into rotation last year. A sixth vehicle is also used by the force for the canine unit.

With gas prices soaring across the nation, the timing of the vehicle's roll-out could not have been better.

“The less gas we use the less money, we have to spend for gas in terms of taxpayer funds,” said Matthew Kelm, the department's chief. “I think it’s important that the public knows that we’re doing what we can to save money and to be responsible.”

Police spend a lot of time idling, which typically means a lot of fuel burned, Kelm said. Ford vehicle data shows that police vehicles spend approximately 61% of each shift at engine idle, or roughly 4.9 hours for every eight-hour shift.

While on duty, even at idle, police vehicles must constantly keep their engines running to power lighting packages, radios, computers and other electrical equipment.

The Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid reduces engine idle time by powering its electrical load using the lithium-ion hybrid battery. On-board electrical equipment can be powered using the lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off — running only intermittently to charge the battery.

The impact of the hybrid battery on the police department fuel usage has been substantial, Kelm said. Between January and August 2021, Kelm said the squad used an average of 1,225 gallons of gasoline each month. From September through December the monthly average dropped to 854 gallons per month.

Kelm said there are some times of year when more gasoline gets used because of mitigating factors, but he believes the reduction in gasoline usage and the resulting cost-saving can be attributed to the switch to hybrid vehicles.

He also appreciates the fact that the vehicles are more environmentally friendly. Although the decision to use hybrid cars was primarily cost-driven, he's happy that the department is reducing the impact on the environment as well, he said.

As for performance, Kelm said the vehicles can keep up with police needs.

“We haven’t seen any reduction in performance,” Kelm said. “The vehicles are doing good.”

“The fact is that with 80% of our fleet using hybrid engines, it’s going to save money. It’s worked out really well for us.”

