With an unusable water slide, accessibility issues and a remaining lifespan projected to be only a few years, Chippewa Falls is asking residents to weigh in on the future of the Bernard F. Willi outdoor pool.

New waterslides, a splash pad, lap swimming and funding sources for such options were among the topics discussed Monday during a listening session held by the Chippewa Falls Pool Committee at City Hall.

Comments made by meeting attendees will be weighed along with suggestions and comments submitted via an online survey. The survey opened March 27 and will be live through May 5.

Sharon Weeks has lived in Chippewa Falls for more than 50 years and said her kids and grandkids used the city pool growing up.

“I think it would be a giant step backward to close the pool,” she said. “I really hope you can find the funding for it.”

Suggestions from the public for new pool options included an indoor/outdoor pool option to keep the facility open year-round, though officials have said staffing such a facility 365 days in a year could prove difficult. Many lifeguards are only available to work in the summer.

Youth from the city suggested numerous options, including a facility that doesn’t just offer aquatics but games such as basketball. About 40% of those in attendance Monday were minors.

"I'd be really upset if the pool closed down because it is something we always like to do in the summer. And it is something that is located really close to us," said Chippewa Falls student Jenna Proue. "Without it, we would have to go all the way to Eau Claire for a pool."

Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation director John Jimenez said two more members will be added to the city's pool committee to improve availability and communication with the city. The names of the new members was not shared Monday.

“Our goal as a committee is to hear you out — the residents of Chippewa Falls — to be able to hear your opinions, your suggestions, what's important to you in an aquatic facility,” he said. “That'll allow us to take all that information and analyze it as we analyze the survey that we currently have out. A lot of that can be really important for us to determine a pathway for the pool.”

Overall, those in attendance Monday agreed the pool should stay but with updates. Where money would come from for the work is unclear.

Parks officials said in its current condition, the pool has a few years of life left.

"We are open this year, and hopefully open for a few years to come," said Chippewa Falls Recreation supervisor Jack Haye. "The vessel, heater and other supplies are in good enough state to stay active for a few years, and we are planning from there."

Jimenez reported to the Chippewa Falls city council last spring that the outdoor pool structure and facilities were in disrepair and in need of both short-term and long-term upgrades.

Some repairs are being made prior to this summer season, which should keep the pool open for the next three years, Jimenez said.

“The facility is still within code. It's just that the pre-existing pool heater was at the end of its life last year,” Jimenez said. "Without it, then we almost wouldn't be able to run the pool. So luckily we were able to get that as well as the new filters, which were nearing the end."

Members of the pool committee have researched pools across the state to better understand what pool-goers want and how to overcome the financial strains and logistical challenges required to upgrade and maintain an outdoor pool facility.

Pool analysis

A Parkitecture + Planning analysis report concluded in 2022 that the pool has significant problems with facility access. Accessibility requirements from the Americans with Disabilities Act are not present, nor possible without significant renovations to the approach areas in front of the pool building.

The bathhouse shell is in relatively good condition, but interior spaces need major renovations to meet ADA and pool code requirements.

Both the men’s and women’s locker rooms are deficient in toilets. To meet requirements, a major renovation or expansion is needed. In addition, none of the existing stalls or fixtures meet disability codes.

The shower banks for both men and women meet quantity code requirements but may not be entirely functional.

Pool plaster has been replaced and repaired in recent years and is in good condition.

No lighting exists within the pool or on the pool deck area.

“This is a safety issue and should be addressed,” the report stated.

The mechanical building shell remains in relatively good condition and is suitable for re-use, the report stated.

The pool’s water slide was closed in 2021. The report concluded the water slide needs to be removed or replaced due to significant cracking in several of the slide hull sections. The steel tower of the water slide has significant wear and needs major refurbishment or replacement.

Given the likely cost of repairs, it may be more beneficial to replace the entire structure with a dual slide configuration, the report stated.

Although the pool deck area is in good condition, it lacks many of the modern facility amenities such as dedicated shaded seating and concessions.

All options are on the table, Jimenez said. That is the point of the survey and listening session. Members of the pool committee said Monday the best way to weigh in on options for the pool was to fill out the survey. At this time there is no plan to hold another listening session or community conversation on the subject.

