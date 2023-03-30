The Chippewa Falls Pool Committee is asking for public input through an online survey and upcoming listening session on the future of the Bernard F. Willi outdoor pool in Chippewa Falls.

The survey was opened on March 27 and will be live through May 5.

“Our hope is to be able to collect data that allows us to get better insight into what the community desires are for the facility,” John Jimenez, director of Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation, said. “The survey covers all ranges of our pool from updating the current pool, to a new facility, to a new splash pad.”

The pool committee is also hosting a listening session, scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the basement auditorium of Chippewa Falls City Hall, 30 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.

Speakers will be allotted three minutes each to address the pool committee about their concerns and recommendations.

Jimenez reported to the Chippewa Falls City Council last spring that the outdoor pool structure and facilities were in disrepair and in need of both short-term and long-term upgrades.

However, some repairs are being made prior to the summer 2023 season, which should keep the pool opened for the next three years, Jimenez said.

“The facility is still within code. It's just that the pre-existing pool heater was at the end of its life last year. Without it, then we almost wouldn't be able to run the pool. So luckily we were able to get that as well as the new filters, which we're nearing the end,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez and other members of the pool committee have researched pools across the state to better understand what pool-goers want and how to overcome the financial strains and logistical challenges required to upgrade and maintain an outdoor pool facility.

Pool Analysis

The Parkitecture + Planning analysis report concluded in 2022 that the pool has significant problems with facility access. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) required access is not present, nor possible without significant renovations of the approach areas in front of the pool building.

The bathhouse shell is in relatively good condition, but interior spaces are in need of major renovation to meet ADA and pool code compliance.

Currently both the men’s and women’s locker rooms are deficient in toilets. To meet requirements, a major renovation or expansion is needed. In addition, none of the existing stalls or fixtures meet disability codes.

The shower banks for both men and women meet quantity code requirements but may not be entirely functional.

Pool plaster has been replaced and repaired in recent years and is in good condition.

Unfortunately no lighting exists within the vessel or on the pool deck area.

“This is a safety issue and should be addressed,” the report stated.

The mechanical building shell remains in relatively good condition and is suitable for continued re-use, the report stated.

The pool’s water slide was closed for public use in 2021. The report concluded that the water slide should remain closed until it can be removed or replaced, due to significant cracking in several of the slide hull sections. The steel tower of the water slide has significant wear and is in need of major refurbishment or replacement.

Given the likely cost of repairs, it may be more beneficial to replace the entire structure with a dual slide configuration, the report stated.

Though the pool deck area is in good condition, it lacks many of the modern facility amenities such as dedicated shaded seating and concessions.

Options to fix the pool

While Willi Pool functions currently and the pool was opened last season, a few scenarios are under consideration to ensure its future.

Some upgrades need to be addressed in 2023 and 2024 to keep the facility operating.

“I think regarding the options that we're looking at, that there are three options,” Jimenez said. “I would say that a restoration or renovation of the pool is an option. I would say that an entirely new aquatic facility is an option. I would also say that an innovative splash pad, playground area is an option.”

Scenario 1: Pool Upgrades

Install underwater in-wall vessel lighting: $30,000

Install pool deck light poles: $30,000

Remodel men’s and women’s restrooms: $250,000 to $350,000

Add shade structures to existing pool deck: $60,000

Address building ADA access issues: $40,000

Fencing and Gate Replacement: $18,000

Filtration and pump replacements: $30,000

Add a recirculating splash pad: $400,000 to $600,000

Replace existing slide tower with new structure and dual slides: $150,000 to $200,000

Scenario 1 would provide a renovation to the existing facility to bring it into compliance while providing more modern amenities. This option would likely provide the city with another 20 years of functional life before more major renovations would be required.

Scenario 2: Full Replacement of Facility

New pool vessel: $1.5 to $2.5 million

New bathhouse with adequate restroom facilities and concessions: $1.0 to 1.6 million

New mechanical and filtration systems: $100,000 to $150,000

New slide structure and aquatic play structure(s) or splashpad: $250,000 to $600,000

Expanded deck area with shaded seating and yard game area: $250,000 to $400,000

Parking lot improvements: $40,000 to $80,000

Scenario 2 would focus on a replacement of the entire facility with the goal of becoming a modern aquatic destination facility and provide 50 plus years of lifespan.

This option comes at a higher upfront cost but would likely be a more cost effective long-term solution for the city.

Scenario 3: Innovative splash pad

Remodel men’s and women’s restrooms: $250,000 to $350,000

Address building ADA access issues: $40,000

Fencing and Gate Replacement: $18,000

Filtration and pump replacements: $30,000

Add a recirculating splash pad: $400,000 to $600,000

Possible replacement of existing slide tower with new structure and dual slides: $150,000 to $200,000

Scenario 3 is a hybrid of scenarios 1 and 2. The facility would be brought into compliance and provide new aquatic systems for all ages. It comes at a lower cost than a full facility replacement but might not be a long-term solution that would provide decades of functional life.

Other options are on the table, Jimenez said, with that being the point of the survey and listening session.

