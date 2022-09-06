Chippewa Falls public referendum meeting will take place tonight at City Hall

Chippewa Falls will host the first of two community information meetings about its upcoming referendum on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls City Hall at 30 W Central St.

The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution at its August meeting to pursue a $1.2 million referendum in the November 8 election. Funds from this referendum will enable hiring additional public safety employees and increase Police and Fire & Emergency Services Departments’ wages and benefits.

Chippewa Falls is facing an issue many municipalities are dealing with right now; the inability to afford staff to provide adequate services to residents.

“The population is steadily rising while state aid continues to decrease,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “Without proper funding for these essential services, response times could suffer.”

The Fire/EMS Department has reported a 500% increase in calls since it began operations in 1990, without hiring any additional staff.

The Police Department has felt similar growing pains with a 400% rise in substance abuse calls in the past five years. Both departments offer wages less than nearby municipalities, including those with populations half the size.

The estimated tax impact of approving this question is $9.59 per month in taxes for properties valued at $100,000.

Residents can find additional information regarding the referendum on the city’s website at www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/referendum.

The second meeting on the subject will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Chippewa Falls City Hall.

Both public meetings will have the option to be viewed remotely at the following link: https://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/council.