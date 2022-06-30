Chippewa Falls School Board decides not to ban book but require parental permission before students may be assigned it

In early May, one Chippewa Falls parent, Stephanie Krizan, asked that the book Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe be removed from the ninth-grade curriculum and from bookshelves serving Chippewa Falls High School students. Krizan said in her letter demanding that the book be removed that she was concerned about vulgarity, pornographic sexual descriptions and substance abuse.

The Chippewa Falls School Board and a panel of others brought in for the occasion back in May heard Krizan’s concerns at that meeting.

“The more you input, the more you’re going to output,” Krizan said at a public meeting on the subject in May. “You’re inputting filth into our students and expecting them to do better. How is that rational?”

The board voted not to remove the book from the curriculum — five board members voted not to remove it and two abstained from the vote.

Krizan filed an appeal to the board’s decision.

On Wednesday the board met to discuss the appeal and once again decide if the book would be removed, allowed or if some compromise between these could be met.

They voted on compromise, ultimately deciding not to ban the book, but instead to require parents of students younger than 18 to sign consent slips prior to their children being assigned this specific book. As for what this will mean for other controversial books in Chippewa Falls, the future is unclear.

The reading assignment that led to controversy

According to public documents on the Chippewa Falls School Board website, in the original assignment involving Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe a ninth-grade teacher directed her students to spend 30 minutes of class reading about 10 book choices for an upcoming assignment — using book review sites, author bios and reviews.

Students then listed five of those 10 books as choices they’d be interested in reading, so that the teacher could create groups of three to five students who were going to read the same books.

The teacher explained that after they were given the actual book and started to read it, they could change books if they felt inclined.

Students were then given a handout as the teacher explained how to annotate the readings with Post-it notes.

About a week after being given their chosen book and reading one third of said book, students were to use a slide to write in detail about one of their Post-it annotations.

Then a small group discussion about the book ensued.

This gave students the chance to write about the book in order to have ideas prepared for the small group discussion. During the same class period the teacher reviewed the guidelines for strong discussions.

By the end of all assignments concerning the 10 books, students were to have completed their reading, annotations, written about and discussed the books which included, but was not limited to, Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe.

Background to the appeal

The board’s decision letter in May to the complainant stated that Krizan “sought a determination that your son would not be required to read this book. The facts regarding this portion of your appeal—the portion that concerns what your son was or is required to read—are undisputed in the record. The evidence makes clear that your son was never required to read this book in the first instance. Instead, this resource is one of several options that your son had to choose from.”

Krizan stated multiple times in multiple documents and at the appeal meeting Wednesday that when her son listed the five books he was interested in reading for the assignment, he’d chosen Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe as his fifth of five choices.

The teacher used the student’s lists to assign groups to read the same book.

Krizan’s son had chosen that book as his last choice but did choose to include Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe on his list.

Krizan explained, again, on Wednesday that her issue with this book was vulgar language, curse words, “pornographic content” and what she described in one letter as “blasphemy.”

Response to the appeal

Krizan filed an appeal to the board’s decision in May.

In a letter to Krizan on May 10 the board outlined regulations for complaints according to Board Policy 9130 with a clause which states:

“No challenged material may be permanently removed from the curriculum or from a collection of resource materials except by action of the Board, and no challenged material may be removed solely because it presents ideas that may be unpopular or offensive to some. Any Board action to remove material will be accompanied by the Board’s statement of its reasons for the removal.”

The appeal presents a policy issue of some importance, because it challenges the use of a particular book as inappropriate. Everyone has different standards for appropriateness.

The board said in its letter that, “these issues are of critical importance, because the complaining party generally alleges that students should be protected from what they adjudge to be harmful materials.”

If the school board were to conclude that certain curricular materials are harmful to children, it would be incumbent on that board to take appropriate action to address the situation, including removing the materials, the letter states.

“At the same time, a decision to remove books from the shelves and prevent their consumption is a decision to be made with extraordinary care and due consideration, because such decisions are academically suspect and are not in the tradition of a free and open government of the people,” it says.

The board has concluded its discussion of Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe but the decision to compromise through the use of permission slips that parents must sign before their minor children can read it could lead to future discussions of other controversial materials.

