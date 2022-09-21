 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chippewa Falls school bus driver shortage ‘getting dire’

  • 0

The Chippewa Yellow Bus Company has a staffing shortage which could lead to a dire situation, according to Kurt Nelson, the company’s safety director.

“It’s actually been a problem the last 15 years, if not longer. But now it’s getting to be kind of more of a dire situation,” Nelson said. “We’re losing shop personnel and office personnel, and that just leaves us very, very short.”

Nelson said the problem is they don’t have enough applicants to fill the empty roles. People aren’t applying for the jobs because the process to get a commercial drivers license, or CDL, is tedious and time-consuming, he said.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through for a CDL,” he said. “But we do the full gamut of training here. They’d have to take the written test at the DMV, but they do all the training, written work and all of the behind the wheel work here in-house. Then when it comes time, I am a third party tester for the state. So I administer the driving tests.”

People are also reading…

Doing all the training in-house is a more efficient and a less troublesome process than in some locations, he said.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to get our drivers trained and behind the wheel. Once they complete the tests we start putting them out there with other drivers and kids on the bus to get them used to the noise level, because it’s a little different than driving just an empty bus.”

Nelson said that driving the bus isn’t as hard as some people expect. Today’s buses aren’t like the older models, which were more difficult to navigate.

“Our equipment is very, very modern, and it drives essentially like the Suburban. The visibility is awesome because you have so many extra mirrors that you don’t have on a car and your windshield is three times as big as the car windshield that you’re used to. They are relatively easy to operate,” he said.

The big yellow school buses hold approximately 72 passengers. They are equipped with GPS tracking devices and cameras. These help drivers and reassure young passengers and parents.

But it’s not just about the drivers, it’s about transporting kids.

“Our goal is safety, efficiency and accountability. We want students to begin and end every day on a positive note,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s brother, Terry, is the president of the Chippewa Yellow Bus Company — a family owned business that’s been around for 115 years. It started in 1906 as a delivery service.

For the Nelson brothers, buses are in their blood. They have a lifetime of experience and knowledge.

“We started driving them around the lot when we were 12, just to start cleaning them in the summertime,” Nelson said. “It’s what we do.”

Nelson said if locals are interested in a good paying job, with paid summers and holidays off, they should stop by the business at 510 E. South Ave. in Chippewa Falls.

“Just come in and drive around our parking lot. Take a look. They’d be more than welcome,” he said. “We’ll sit with them and answer any questions they might have.”

Who CYBC serves

Schools CYBC provides busing for:

  • Jim Falls Elementary
  • Stillson Elementary
  • Hillcrest Elementary
  • Halmstad Elementary
  • Southview Elementary
  • Parkview Elementary
  • Holy Ghost Elementary
  • St. Charles Elementary
  • St. Peters Elementary
  • Chippewa Falls Middle School
  • Chippewa Valley Middle School
  • Chippewa Falls High School
  • Chippewa Valley High School
  • Christ Lutheran
  • McDonell

Day cares CYBC provides busing for:

  • 123 Look at Me
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Circle of Friends
  • Kids USA
  • Milestones
  • Rhymes-n-Rainbows
  • St. Charles
  • Tiny Tree
  • YMCA

“We want to make it as easy as possible to get our drivers trained and behind the wheel."

Kurt Nelson, Chippewa Yellow Bus Company safety director

Quote, A1
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tiny House resident talks about getting his life on track after prison

Tiny House resident talks about getting his life on track after prison

Dale Kortesmaki is a 54-years-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives in a tiny house behind Landmark Christian Church. The church hosts a couple of tiny houses for the housing insecure.

Hope Village is a non-profit 501C3 providing temporary tiny housing for the homeless in Chippewa County. Its mission is to provide short-term and longer-term housing alternatives, and service to people experiencing homelessness.

WATCH NOW: Chippewa Falls resident on a mission to keep Ojibwe heritage and family history alive

WATCH NOW: Chippewa Falls resident on a mission to keep Ojibwe heritage and family history alive

Margaret “Marge” Hebbring, a 73-year-old resident of Chippewa Falls, is a member of the Ojibwe tribe in northwestern Wisconsin. Ojibwe and Chippewa are versions of the same word, pronounced differently because of English and French accents.

Hebbring is also a descendent of Michel Cadotte and (Madeline) Equaysayway Cadotte. Madeline Island was named in honor of (Madeline) Equaysayway upon her marriage to European fur trader Michel. These families built the first trading post on the Yellow River near modern day Cadott, WI.

Hebbring hopes to keep the tribal, family and state history alive through stories, historical records and outreach work. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News