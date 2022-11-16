Chippewa Falls school district receives report card from state

The 2021-22 Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and schools report cards were released publicly by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Tuesday.

One district school received the designation of “Significantly Exceeding Expectations,” three schools received “Exceeds Expectations,” and four schools received “Meets Expectations.” One of the school's results is worked into the overall HS results.

Accountability scores, ratings, and a 5-star rating system are reported annually in the report cards.

The resulting overall accountability score from specific priority areas determine the accountability rating a school receives.

The district received a score of 64.6 overall.

In the 11th year of School Report Cards (SRCs) for Wisconsin public school districts, and given the circumstances that the district and others have confronted over the past two and a half years, the Chippewa Falls district performed relatively well -- maintaining three out of five stars.

At the foundation of Wisconsin’s state accountability system are the school and district report cards, which annually report on the performance of all public schools and districts, including charter schools and private schools participating in a parental choice program.

Beginning in 2011‐12, a comprehensive accountability index replaced the Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) system. The index approach uses multiple measures and classifies schools along a rating continuum. The ratings determine the level of support a school receives, ranging from rewards and recognition for high performing schools to state intervention for the lowest performing schools in the state.

School and district report cards include outcomes in four priority areas:

Achievement measures the level of knowledge and skills among students in the school, compared to state and national standards. It includes a composite of reading and mathematics performance by the “all students” group in the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) for all tested grades in the school.

Growth describes how much student knowledge of reading and mathematics in the school changes from year to year. It uses a point system that gives positive credit for students progressing toward higher performance levels, and negative credit for students declining below proficiency. This area focuses not on attainment, but the pace of improvement in student performance, no matter where students begin. All improvement is treated as a positive. Schools with high performance and little room to grow are not penalized.

Target Group Outcomes demonstrate outcomes for students with the lowest test scores in their school -- the Target Group. Outcomes are displayed for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate.

On-Track to Graduation indicates the success of students in the school in achieving educational milestones that predict postsecondary success. It includes chronic-absenteeism and the graduation rate for schools that graduate students, or the attendance rate for other schools. It also includes measures of third-grade reading and eighth-grade mathematics achievement, as applicable to the school.

DPI encourages the public to use caution when interpreting scores and ratings since COVID-19 interrupted instruction, impacted attendance and affected graduation rates.

“In a cursory review of the data and in comparison to other PK-12 districts, CFAUSD remains highly competitive with others of similar demographics,” wrote Michelle Golden, executive director of HR/PR for CFAUSD. “While there is always room for academic improvement, we are mindful of this past year’s scores and what they mean to our service delivery.”

Golden said CFAUSD utilizes several resources to make determinations about operations and the state’s scores only somewhat reflect the hard work of resilient students, families, and staff during these challenging and evolutionary times for public school districts.

CFAUSD does intend to appropriately utilize the metrics provided in the state’s report cards to get better, she said.

“The CFAUSD is served by a dedicated and caring staff and Board of Education. Students receive outstanding educational opportunities through our 4K partner sites and the district’s nine schools,” she said.

The nine schools impacted include: Halmstad Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Jim Falls Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Southview Elementary, Stillson Elementary, Chippewa Falls Middle School, Chippewa Valley High School, and Chippewa Falls High School.

To learn more about the report cards go to: https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/resources.