A woman uses a snow blower to clear a driveway in Eau Claire. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Due to inclement weather, McDonell Area Catholic Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday. K-12 will have Virtual Learning but Early Childhood will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District students will have at-home school days Wednesday and Thursday. Students will be working on asynchronous learning assignments both days.
Both schools’ central offices are closed. In addition, all afterschool activities are canceled.
“We’ve had several inclement weather days that piled up really quickly at the beginning of the year. Our district always builds in two snow days for our staff and students in calendar years and typically that has been more than enough time for inclement weather. This year, that’s not the case,” said Susan Kern, executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Because school has been canceled eight times in Chippewa Falls this year, CFAUSD is requiring that students and teachers work from home instead of having snow days off entirely.
By creating the asynchronous school days, the school year will end on Monday, June 5, unless any other inclement weather days occur between now and the end of the school year.
CFAUSD students also had asynchronous learning last Friday and Monday as well.
“We came together as a leadership team to look at are there other options that we can look at, at this point in time?” Kern said.
One of the things that CFAUSD began during COVID-19 shutdowns was asynchronous Fridays.
“What that means is that the teachers planned lessons that were aligned to the instruction that students would have received if they were attending school in person,” Kern said. “Regarding virtual learning on inclement weather days, we did learn much from the pandemic,” she said.
By ending the school year on Monday, June 5, it means CFAUSD summer school programming can begin on time on Monday, June 12.
Animal prints appear in the snow early on Wednesday.
A man shovels the walk in Eau Claire. Snow has been hitting hard for many in the Eau Claire and Chippewa County regions since yesterday afternoon. Now many are dealing with sleet and high winds. More snow will be falling across the state through tomorrow afternoon.
Animal prints on a snowy day
Animal prints appear in the snow early on Wednesday.
