Chippewa Falls Senior center adds fitness room

Jim Currie worked out on a weight machine Wednesday morning at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, before heading over to a treadmill. He says his total workout lasts about an hour.

Currie, 75, is a recent transplant to the Chippewa Falls area, having moved here last fall from the Houston area. The Chippewa Falls Senior Center recently added the fitness room, and they held a grand opening ceremony last week.

“I joined (the senior center) specifically because of this,” Currie said as he pointed at the new equipment. “My wife does the yoga class, and a bible study, as well as up here.”

Currie said he knows the value of the workouts, which he typically does three times a week.

“I had to have a stint put in in April, and did rehab at (HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.) I wanted to keep doing exercises. So here I am, and I’m loving it.”

All the machines are new, and Currie liked that he could do them safely on his own.

“The machines are simple — that’s what I like,” he said. “You don’t need a specialist.”

Angie Walker, the senior center’s executive director, was thrilled with the reaction she’s seen since the fitness room was launched. When a quilting group exited the center, it freed up a large room on the second floor for the gym.

“I had this idea in 2017, but it went on the side during the pandemic,” Walker explained. “I’m a strong believer that 50-plus (aged people), exercise is extremely important, and camaraderie is important.”