Chippewa Falls is set to celebrate water quality with a series of events scheduled Saturday, Aug. 12.

Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days races kick off the events at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12. The event offers five races that involve the whole family and all participants receive a medal at the finish line.

The Pure Water Days parade will incorporate over 50 floats and entries. It begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets and travels down to the corner of Bridge and Spring streets.

Every parade has a theme and this year organizers chose Surfin’ USA.

If you go What: Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest When: Saturday, Aug. 12 1 p.m. - Parade 2 p.m. - Riverfest Parade route The parade starts at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets and travels down to the corner of Bridge and Spring Streets. Please note: If you sit in the Courthouse lawn, your view will be blocked. That is behind the staging area and the parade starts on the next block. Riverfest Riverfest takes place at Chippewa Riverfront Park located along the river below the Xcel dam on the corner of S. Bridge and W. River streets.

“People seem really excited about it. They can do anything from you know, beach umbrellas to surfboards and anything else they can come up with,” said Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette.

Ouimette said there is still time to register to participate in the parade. Participants can fill out a form to be added to the parade mailing list. Organizers will then email the registration materials. Ouimette said anyone interested has until the end of the week to let her office know they want to march in the parade.

After the parade ends, RiverFest begins just a short walk away down Bridge Street at Riverfront Park. The event takes place from 2-8 p.m.

“We have nine food trucks. We have a beer garden. We have a KidZone with giant inflatables,” Ouimette said. “One of them is 150 feet long with a climbing rock wall. It's an obstacle course. So that's new.”

The event also offers aerial performances, live music, a robot demonstration, giant bubbles and sidewalk chalk for kids, caricaturists, a balloon twister, vendors, vintage antiques, original art, handmade collectibles, clothing and home decor.

Leinenkugel’s will offer about 20 vendors that sell Leinenkugel’s memorabilia, Ouimette said.

Ouimette said this year her organization has brought in some new staff to help with festival set up. One new feature this year will be tables and chairs set up for attendees so people don’t need to bring their own lawn chairs if they don’t want to.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the commitment to fun and community that has been associated with Pure Water Days for years.

“It's a great celebration of our town, and I really enjoy that part of it,” said Ouimette. “There’s so much to do in our small town. We want people to just have fun together and enjoy Chippewa.”

