Chippewa Falls student wins DAR essay contest

Award winner

Pictured, from left to right are Eau Claire D.A.R. members: Janet Bruning, Ruth Anderson, Carla Schuster, Judy Nelson, Award Winner: Jaxon Siebert, Anthony Siebert, Mary Randall, Regent Nancy Davey, and Past Regent Georgia Smith.

The Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Eau Claire Chapter has recognized Jaxon Siebert from Liberty Christian Academy of Chippewa Falls for his winning essay titled, “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

Jaxon submitted his essay to the Eau Claire Chapter in February, winning among over 60 entries. His essay was then sent to the State Society Daughters of the American Revolution for a state-wide competition. He received first place at state competition for his age group.

Jaxon and his father were recognized at a banquet in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 24. He received a certificate and a medal for both his local award and the state award as well as an appreciation luncheon.

