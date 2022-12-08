Chippewa Falls students awarded Packers grant to build GaGa pit

Several Wisconsin groups of middle schoolers, including one in Chippewa Falls, will make their mark on their communities after being awarded with Character Playbook Community Impact Grants from the Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way.

With the grant money, Chippewa Falls middle schoolers, along with the school’s physical education program, will build a GaGa pit to add to their curriculum and encourage active lifestyle choices. The space will also be available for the community to use and enjoy.

The community impact grants are used by Wisconsin students to develop service projects to positively impact their school, neighborhood or community. Groups selected receive grant awards of up to $500 through funds from the NFL Volunteerism Grant and Brown County United Way to help fund implementation of the student projects.

Kelly Reit, a physical education teacher at Chippewa Falls Middle School, worked with a handful of her students to apply for the grant. Now she and her students look forward to getting their project off the ground with the grant funding.

“The students, they’re pretty excited,” Reit said.

The students had to present their ideas to a panel of judges who decided which projects merited an award.

Reit helped them figure out how to address questions like how much the pit would cost, where it might go and what the advantages of the ball pit would be for students.

“I had a couple of students that were interested in doing this and so they put together a PowerPoint slideshow presentation and explained, what a Gaga pit is, what it looks like,” Reit said. “Then they had to present it via a ZOOM meeting. We found out about two weeks ago, shortly before Thanksgiving that we were awarded the grant.”

A GaGa pit is an enclosed space where the game of GaGa is played — a high energy sport played in an octagonal pit. Many refer to it as a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball.

“It’s a fast-paced game. You know, it’s very competitive but anybody can kind of do it,” Reit said. “And it doesn’t require a lot of materials. Like once the pit is made and it’s established then all you need is some sort of a ball to roll around.”

The game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees.

Though the grant money won’t cover all expenses for the GaGa pit once building begins in the spring, the project isn’t going to be too expensive, Reit said.

“We’re going to be chipping in some money and then we don’t have any expenses for labor because we are going to be building this in one of our tech-ed classes or construction classes,” she said. “We’re actually going to be having kids help build this and put this together.”

The ball pit will be built near the baseball field at the middle school.

“We thought it was a great thing for our community. I know some of the elementary schools in our district have GaGa pits and they absolutely love them,” she said.

Other groups which were selected to receive Character Playbook Community Impact Grants from the Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way include: North Shore Middle School, Greenfield Middle School,Chilton Middle School, Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, Mineral Point Middle School, Cedar Grove-Belgium Middle School, John Muir Middle School, Mahone Middle School, Bay View Middle School, Wrightstown Middle School and Lovin’ the Skin I’m In.