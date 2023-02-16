Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District students will have at-home school Friday and Monday, Feb. 20, to make up for days that classes were canceled for inclement weather.

The district announced that there will be "asynchronous learning days” for students those two days, while teachers are in professional development training. Students will be given assignments that they are expected to complete at home.

“We've had several inclement weather days that piled up really quickly at the beginning of the year. Our district always builds in two snow days for our staff and students in calendar years and typically that has been more than enough time for inclement weather. This year, that’s not the case,” said Susan Kern, executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. “So we ended up with six inclement weather days, two of which were covered by our snow days leaving for additional days that were makeup days.

“We wanted to make sure the days aren’t spur-of-the-moment; they are pre-planned lessons,” Kern said.

Because school has been canceled six times in Chippewa Falls this school year, CFAUSD has four days to make up.

The district added school back for April 10, which was originally slated to be a staff professional development day.

By creating the asynchronous school days, the school year will end on Monday, June 5, unless any other inclement weather days occur between now and the end of the school year.

“We came together as a leadership team to look at, 'Are there other options that we can look at, at this point in time?'” Kern said. “We felt that if we're going to have days counted as a full instructional day that we wanted those things to be pre-planned and well-constructed. So we have professional development on Friday. We have professional development on Monday already scheduled for our staff.”

One of the things that CFAUSD began during COVID-19 shutdowns was asynchronous Fridays.

“What that means is that the teachers planned lessons that were aligned to the instruction that students would have received if they were attending school in person,” Kern said. “So those two days, Friday and Monday, will be structured learning days but done at home independently with students based on what they're learning within their different content areas.”

“Regarding virtual learning on inclement weather days, we did learn much from the pandemic,” she said.

By ending the school year on Monday, June 5, summer school programming can begin on time on Monday, June 12.

