What does it mean to learn and teach local history? Ask John Kinville.

The American government and social studies teacher from Chippewa Falls High School has been doing both for two decades. Now he’s written a book about Chippewa Falls’ first World War II casualty.

In his second book, Kinville writes the true story of Chippewa Falls’ Harry Wellington Kramer, who was just 22 when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard the USS California. Kramer was a Chippewa Falls graduate, class of 1938, and Kinville tells the story of a life cut short, but well lived.

Kinville’s job, aside from documenting Kramer’s life and death aboard the USS California, is to teach students their local history; to connect them to alumni who have served with honor and dignity. He does so by taking students on trips across the country and Europe to see locations where Chi-Hi alumni have fought and died for their country.

Kinville’s family moved to Chippewa Falls when he was an infant. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1997 — the school where he now teaches social studies. It’s been his only teaching job since 2003.

During his first year of teaching, principals James Sauter and Rebecca Davis invited him to be part of a committee charged with designing a military tribute to honor the school’s fallen soldiers. By the end of that work a memorial consisting of 40 engraved names was erected to honor the identified alumni who had died while serving their country.

Each time Kinville stopped to read their names he wanted to know more about the fallen. So in 2009, Kinville, along with Amanda Hill-Halle, founded Flags 4 the Fallen, a school club that encouraged students to connect with the school’s military past by researching the details of the fallen soldiers from Chippewa Falls High School.

Over the years Kinville and other teachers planned site visits for students who wanted to learn about these soldiers.

“The goal was to take the soldiers from our high school who have died, research who they are, and then try to visit places associated with their service and sacrifice,” Kinville said.

David Martineau, retired history teacher from Chippewa Falls High School said he and Kinville worked closely together for two decades.

“We’re a couple of history geeks,” Martineau said.

Together Martineau and Kinville went on several trips with Flags 4 the Fallen where they had students do research on alumni that are veterans.

“We visited places like Washington, the cemeteries there. He’s gone to Philadelphia. We have gone to Hawaii to the Punchbowl, and right before COVID we took a group of students to Europe and we visited several cemeteries in connection with D-Day. So we did some military museums and visited Normandy,” Martineau said.

In 2012, the Flags 4 the Fallen club was trying to figure out where to go on a trip and who to honor, and one student said, ‘Well, this Harry W. Kramer was killed at Pearl Harbor. We can go to Pearl Harbor.’

Kinville and the club decided to learn more about Kramer through genealogy.

“We found out that he had some surviving descendants,” Kinville said.

Kinville and his students reached out to Kramer’s surviving nieces and nephews.

“One of them got back to us. Her name was Evelyne and she was born just a couple of weeks after Harry died in 1941,” Kinville said.

She drove up to her old hometown of Chippewa Falls with a box full of stuff about her uncle Harry. The box included baby pictures, report cards, handwritten letters, Navy photographs, Hawaiian momentos, the Asiatic and Pacific Defense medal, the American Defense medal, the Victory in World War medal and the Purple Heart.

After that, the Flags 4 the Fallen group was off and running researching the role Kramer played in World War II.

In 2013, Kramer became the focus of the Flags 4 the Fallen trip to Hawaii, where Kramer is buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — informally known as Punchbowl Cemetery — is a national cemetery located at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu. It serves as a memorial to honor those men and women who served in the US Armed Forces, and those who gave their lives doing so.

In 2017, Kinville took a second group of students to Hawaii.

“On that trip one of the students was his great-great nephew Michael,” Kinville said. “It almost seemed eerie that Michael and Harry were related, kind of distantly at this point, but boy, they seem like they would be really close.”

Kramer’s story became personal to Kinville, he said. While standing at Kramer’s grave in Hawaii in 2017, Kinville said he made a promise to Harry Kramer.

“I looked down at the headstone. I said, ‘OK, Harry, I don’t know if you can hear this, but I’ve got two things I have to do. No. 1, I have to make a display case to you at the high school because your memory is nowhere really to be seen. And no. 2, I’m going to write a book. I’m going to tell your story.’

“That was just a promise I made.”

Eventually Kinville erected a memorializing display case to Kramer at Chippewa Falls High School and he wrote a book about him.

Though Kramer died at the age of 22, he lived a full life. He was an old soul, Kinville said. Kramer wanted to see the world. He wasn’t interested in partying. He enjoyed his church activities. He enjoyed food and took in everything the U.S. Navy had to offer. But he never forgot his roots in Chippewa Falls.

In his letters home, Kramer talks about swimming in the Mill Pond right across the street from Leinenkugel’s brewery. He talks about missing the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and his friends from high school.

“He’s a Chippewa kid through and through,” Kinville said.

Kramer joined the Navy to escape the Great Depression and shared his adventures in over thirty letters which Kinville shares in his book.

On December 7, 1941, everything changed and Kramer and his family would never be the same. Kramer died on the USS California.

“He was the first Chippewa County boy killed in World War II,” Kinville said.

Through a series of letters, telegrams and newspaper clippings, Kinville captures what it was like to live through that era of US history, both from Kramer’s perspective and his parents and loved ones.

“What I take away from the book is three words: context, connections and honor,” Martineau said. “History is about context, perspective, putting Harry right in focus to what was not only December 7, but what was going on before and certainly what happened afterwards. And when we teach history, that’s what you try to do.”

Martineau said that what Kinville elevates is connections, not just context.

“He spoke with a lot of family members, spoke with a lot of community members. Kids did research not only on Harry but other alumni. So when kids can make a personal connection, or people in the community can say, ‘Hey, this young man from Chippewa Falls really meant a lot to history,’ you make connections,” Martineau said.

The last component Martineau highlights when talking about Kinville’s book is honor. Honoring the sacrifice of the men and women in the armed forces.

“John was enthusiastic and passionate about all three,” Martineau said.

To learn more about Kinville’s book on Harry Kramer, go to www.johnkinville.com.

Kinville photo collection John Kinville 2 John Kinville Kinville and students trip to Hawaii Kinville and Kramer family Harry Kramer Laile Vang