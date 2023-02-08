The highest award from the Boy Scouts of America -- the rank of Eagle Scout -- recently was awarded to a Scout in Troop 72 of Chippewa Falls.

Jaden Uttecht, 18, received the Eagle Award in a Court of Honor ceremony last Saturday at River City Community Church in Chippewa Falls.

Jaden is the son of Chris and Jaclyn Uttecht. He is a senior at Chippewa Falls Senior High School where he is active in track and field, cross country, marching band, jazz band, the American Club, the school musical, and pep band. He has risen to leadership positions in several avenues including serving as section leader in marching band and jazz band. He has received the following awards for his musicianship: Exemplary Battery Member (marching band),Â Exemplary Attitude and Effort Award (Jazz 1), and an award for Excellence in Jazz Musicianship from the University of Wisconsin Jazz Fest.

Jaden was nominated by the social studies department to represent Chi-Hi at the American Legion's 2022 Badger Boys State. He has completed five Advanced Placement classes and maintained a 3.89 unweighted GPA for all four years. He is an active volunteer at River City Community Church and participated local and regional missions work.

In Scouting, Jaden has led the 14-member troop on several campouts during his term as Senior Patrol Leader, the highest position in the troop, and has also held the positions of Scribe, Bugler, and Patrol Leader while participating in 32 campouts during his seven years with the troop.

He also has attended summer camp for four years, and was elected Crew Leader, leading an 11-man crew on a grueling 12-day, 72-mile high-altitude backpacking adventure at Philmont in New Mexico. Jaden is a member of The Order of the Arrow (Scouting's National Honor Society) where he has achieved the rank of "Brotherhood."

For his Eagle project, Jaden led a team of Scouts in planning and building benches for the new Glen Loch Trail in Irvine Park after appearing before the park board.

