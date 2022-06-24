Chippewa Falls weekly construction update

The Chippewa Falls Engineering Department has reviewed each 2021 projects for defects covered by the one-year contract warranty. Here is its weekly report.

Project: Therbrook Street Improvement Project (Badger Street – Palmer Street)

This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The contractor began the project June 6th. In the last week, they competed sanitary sewer main installation from Badger Street to Division Street and water main installation from Division St to Palmer St.

In the next week, the contractors plan to complete the sanitary main from Division Street to Palmer Street and work on the installation of water and sewer services between Badger Street and Division Street. They will also be installing storm sewer in the intersections. The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of August.

Project: Wheaton Street Improvement Project (Dwight Street – Bridgewater Avenue)

This project was awarded to A-1 Excavating. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The contractor is scheduled to begin on Monday June 27th. The project is scheduled to be completed mid-August. The contractor will begin with roadway removals. During roadway removals, a detour of Wheaton Street will utilize Bridgewater, Terrill and Elm. Mid-week, underground pipe work in the intersection of Bridgewater and Wheaton will be done. During that short time, a detour will be signed for Wheaton Street and Bridgewater Avenue utilizing Squires Street, Eagle Street and Elm Street. Please follow posted detours.

Project: Cliff Street Improvement Project (Edna Street – Main Street)

This project was awarded to Haas Sons, Inc. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The contractor is tentatively slated to begin the project the week of July 11th pending weather and scheduling. Xcel Energy is currently on-site working on gas main replacements prior to the project beginning.

Project: Mansfield Street (Wheaton Street – Pearl Street)

This project was awarded to A-1 Excavating. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The contractor is tentatively slated to begin the project the week of July 11th pending weather and scheduling. They may mobilize a crew in before that date to cut down the trees that are scheduled for removal with the projects. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October. Xcel Energy is currently on-site working on gas main replacements prior to the project beginning.

Project: Stanley Street Improvement Project (Perry Street – St Augustine Street)

This project was awarded to A-1 Excavating. The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways, and sidewalk. The contractor is tentatively slated to begin the project the week of August 1st pending weather and scheduling. They may mobilize a crew in before that date to cut down the trees that are scheduled for removal with the projects. The project is scheduled to be completed mid October. A letter will be sent to all residents at least one week before street construction crews are scheduled to begin. Xcel Energy will be on-site in the near future working on gas main replacements throughout the project.

Project: Chip Sealing (Various Streets)

During the week of 6/27 the Chippewa Falls Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:

 Lynn Street – South Ave to Wisconsin St

 Veronica Street – South Ave to Wisconsin St

 Marilyn Street – South Ave to Wisconsin St

 Alexander Street

 Wisconsin Street – Lynn St to Alexander Street

 Superior Street – Central St to Willow St

 Columbia Street – Wagner St to Carson St

 Mansfield Street – Church St to Terrill St

 Eagle Street – Coleman St to Bridgewater Ave

 Wheaton Street – Bridgewater Ave to North City Limits

 Edward Street – Jefferson Ave to State St

 Front Street – Well St to Badger St

 Badger Street – Front St to Grand Ave

 Beaver Street – Front St to Grand Ave

Project: TDS Telecom Fiber Overbuild

TDS Telecom will be constructing a fiber optic overbuild within the City of Chippewa Falls over the next two years. This will include construction of over 90 miles of fiber optic cable. Most of the construction will occur within City street boulevards and alleys. All questions regarding the fiber optic construction can be directed to TDS Telecom construction hotline at 1-855-259-8576 or visiting https://tdsfiber.com/construction/. They have a dedicated team for answering construction questions.

