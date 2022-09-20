Chippewa Falls Wrestling Club to hold first Harvest and Holiday Fall Craft Show

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Chippewa Falls Wrestling Club will hold its first Harvest and Holiday Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School.
The club is known for its Spring Show, regularly hosting over 100 vendors from not only the Chippewa Valley, but from across Wisconsin and beyond. The shows exhibit only items that are handmade and homemade by vendors.
More than 75 vendors are expected for the first fall event.
These events are fundraisers for the club and help it maintain the new year-round wrestling facility, as well as contribute back to all levels of wrestling for ages K-12, including high school senior scholarships, camps, and gear.
Admission is $1. A full concession stand will be open throughout the show hours.