Chippewa Falls YMCA, CHIP, to offer new Monday Farmers Market

The Chippewa Falls YMCA, in association with the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP), will host a Farmers Market at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
“We are excited to partner with the YMCA in offering this new Monday Farmers Market in Chippewa Falls,” said Sandy Tarter, CHIP-Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team Chair. “This will provide another opportunity for residents to purchase fresh, local food along with supporting our area farmers. The fall harvest is in full swing so come and join in the fun. It is our goal to expand this YMCA Farmers Market to a full season in 2023 to allow FoodShare recipients to use their benefit cards there.”
“Our staff is delighted that CHIP selected the Chippewa Falls YMCA as the location for their Farmers Market,” added Carrie Mathwig, Healthy Living Director of the Chippewa Falls YMCA. “We look forward to expanding the Farmers Market to next summer and continuing our partnership with Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership. It is exciting to be part of this opportunity to bring fresh, local food to the residents of Chippewa Falls. Make sure to stop by!”
Stop by the Chippewa Falls YMCA on September 19, 26 and October 3 to enjoy their Fall Farmers Market. CHIP and the Chippewa Falls YMCA are excited to bring a variety of vendors who will feature products grown or made locally. With just three available dates this year, you won’t want to miss out!
The Farmers Market will be available from 9 am to 1 pm, is free to attend and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
Interested in being a vendor at the market? Contact Carrie Mathwig at 715-861-2352 for more information.
Photos: Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest
Pure Water Days 1
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 2
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 3
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 4
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 5
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 6
Local kids get a chance to meet the Chi-Hi mascot Saturday at the 45th Annual Pure Water Days Parade in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 7
A range of floats and vehicles make their way through downtown Chippewa Falls in Saturday's Pure Water Days Parade.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 8
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 9
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 10
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 11
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 12
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 13
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 14
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 15
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 16
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 17
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Pure Water Days 18
Performers, officials, students and various local dogs, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 19
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 20
Performers, officials, students and, yes, even a buffalo, walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 21
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 22
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 23
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 24
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 25
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 26
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 27
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 28
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 29
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 30
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 31
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 32
Performers, officials, students and various animals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Here we see a dog dressed as a lion.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 33
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 34
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 35
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 36
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 37
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 38
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 39
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards the Cruise In Car Show took over the main drag in Chippewa Falls.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 40
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 41
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 42
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Pure Water Days 43
Performers, officials, students and various other locals walked in the Pure Water Days Parade on Saturday in Chippewa Falls. Afterwards RiverFest took place at Riverfront Park with live music, food, vendors and games. It’s all a part of the 45th annual Pure Water Days.
Audrey Korte
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!