Chippewa Falls YMCA, CHIP, to offer new Monday Farmers Market

The Chippewa Falls YMCA, in association with the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP), will host a Farmers Market at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

“We are excited to partner with the YMCA in offering this new Monday Farmers Market in Chippewa Falls,” said Sandy Tarter, CHIP-Chronic Disease Prevention Action Team Chair. “This will provide another opportunity for residents to purchase fresh, local food along with supporting our area farmers. The fall harvest is in full swing so come and join in the fun. It is our goal to expand this YMCA Farmers Market to a full season in 2023 to allow FoodShare recipients to use their benefit cards there.”

“Our staff is delighted that CHIP selected the Chippewa Falls YMCA as the location for their Farmers Market,” added Carrie Mathwig, Healthy Living Director of the Chippewa Falls YMCA. “We look forward to expanding the Farmers Market to next summer and continuing our partnership with Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership. It is exciting to be part of this opportunity to bring fresh, local food to the residents of Chippewa Falls. Make sure to stop by!”

Stop by the Chippewa Falls YMCA on September 19, 26 and October 3 to enjoy their Fall Farmers Market. CHIP and the Chippewa Falls YMCA are excited to bring a variety of vendors who will feature products grown or made locally. With just three available dates this year, you won’t want to miss out!

The Farmers Market will be available from 9 am to 1 pm, is free to attend and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Interested in being a vendor at the market? Contact Carrie Mathwig at 715-861-2352 for more information.