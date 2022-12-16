 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA opening doors to those in need

In light of the recent snow storms and power outages affecting the community, the Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are opening their doors to whoever needs a warm place to sit, a hot shower, a hot cup of coffee, a place to charge devices, or some time swimming, playing, or exercising.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are open for anything else you may need FREE of charge to community members... Chippewa Falls YMCA doors will be open Friday until 7 pm. Eau Claire YMCA will be open until 9 pm.

Community members will need to bring a photo ID, towels, chargers, and whatever other items they need. 

Two systems will bring snow to the Midwest into the Northeast causing travel delays. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest forecast.

More snow brings more beauty, but there are also more piles, more puddles, more plowing, more pushing, more pain and just more problems.

Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.
