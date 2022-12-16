Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA opening doors to those in need

In light of the recent snow storms and power outages affecting the community, the Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are opening their doors to whoever needs a warm place to sit, a hot shower, a hot cup of coffee, a place to charge devices, or some time swimming, playing, or exercising.

The Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are open for anything else you may need FREE of charge to community members... Chippewa Falls YMCA doors will be open Friday until 7 pm. Eau Claire YMCA will be open until 9 pm.

Community members will need to bring a photo ID, towels, chargers, and whatever other items they need.

IN PHOTOS: Picture perfect snow covers La Crosse