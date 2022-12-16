Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA opening doors to those in need

In light of the recent snow storms and power outages affecting the community, the Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are opening their doors to whoever needs a warm place to sit, a hot shower, a hot cup of coffee, a place to charge devices, or some time swimming, playing, or exercising.
The Chippewa Falls YMCA & Eau Claire YMCA are open for anything else you may need FREE of charge to community members... Chippewa Falls YMCA doors will be open Friday until 7 pm. Eau Claire YMCA will be open until 9 pm.
Community members will need to bring a photo ID, towels, chargers, and whatever other items they need.
Dick Leinenkugel led his last brewery tour on Saturday. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property.
Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
A Wausau man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September has now been convicted. According to a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department press release, Myszka caused the three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 on Friday, Sept. 16.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year due to winter-related slips and falls. Now their staff teaches people to walk like a penguin to stay safe on slick conditions.