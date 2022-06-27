Chippewa Herald earns eight awards in 2021 Wisconsin News Association Better Newspaper Contest

The Chippewa Herald earned eight awards including one top honor in the Wisconsin News Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.

The sports department garnered seven of the eight awards including the first-place effort for the Best Sports Pages in the Daily Division.

“With a focus on local sports, the Chippewa Herald’s Brandon Berg provides award-winning sports pages,” remarked the judge on the entry.

Berg finished second in Division B of daily newspapers for his sports news story on Chi-Hi track and field standout Brooklyn Sandvig’s Division 1 400-meter dash state championship as well as for his photo page from the state track and field championships.

Berg also earned third place finishes for his sports feature story Chi-Hi siblings Susan and Jeffrey Bergman running together on the cross country team to raise awareness for inclusion of wheelchair options within the sport as well as his photo gallery from the Chi-Hi softball team’s Division 1 sectional championship victory over Marshfield.

Honorable mentions for Berg came in the sports news story category for his story on the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team’s overtime state championship victory over the University School of Milwaukee as well as his sports columns for the McDonell volleyball, Milwaukee Brewers and Chi-Hi softball teams.

The news department earned an Division B honorable mention for Parker Reed’s photo gallery from Chippewa Falls High School’s 2021 graduation parade.

The Better Newspaper Contest winners were revealed last Friday during the WNA’s banquet at The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison. Overall the 2021 WNAF Better Newspaper Contest received 2,117 entries from 98 newspapers and eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021 and were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.

