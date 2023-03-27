The Chippewa Herald and La Crosse Tribune were recently recognized for excellence in reporting, including coverage of sports and news, and the use of multimedia.

The River Valley Media Group, which includes both newspapers, was presented with numerous awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association during an awards ceremony and banquet on Friday night. The event took place at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison.

Wisconsin Newspaper Association hosts the annual Better Newspaper Contest, which recognizes news reporting, general excellence, feature reporting, editorials and columns, sports reporting, photography, video and advertising across all divisions of newspapers in the state, including weekly and daily newspapers.

Chippewa Herald awards

The Chippewa Herald’s Brandon Berg and Audrey Korte were each awarded for their reporting and visual elements.

Brandon Berg, the Chippewa Herald’s sports editor, clinched two first-place prizes, including one for a photo essay on the Division 4 state volleyball championship and one for best sports pages across the state, which considers editions from throughout the year.

Berg also won second-place awards for an online photo gallery from the state volleyball championship and for a sports action photo at the Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular.

Judges said Berg provided “nice clear photos of a championship volleyball match.”

Audrey Korte, the Herald’s news reporter and photographer, won a first-place prize in general news for the article titled “Dunn County referendum asks federal government to nationalize health care.”

Judges said it was a “good read” with a “good diversity of voices.”

Korte also won a second-place award for video reporting titled “Making cheese curds is a labor of love in Cadott.”

La Crosse Tribune awards

At the La Crosse Tribune Todd Sommerfeldt and Olivia Herken, who is the former local government and political reporter for the La Crosse Tribune and began her role as an education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in the fall, both won first-place awards.

Sommerfeldt won a first-place prize for a local sports column. Judges said his column “

“ “put this entry over the top in a very tight competition. It was simply the best-written, most compelling single column in the contest.”

Sommerfeldt also won a third-place award for a sports news story titled “High School wrestling: Jaida Harshman rose to the occasion for the Vikings“

Herken won first-place in the open records/FOI award category for her article titled “Campbell approves draft water agreement with La Crosse, assures residents annexation off the table.“

Herken also won a second-place award for ongoing/extended coverage for her series titled “Finding Home: A series exploring homelessness in La Crosse“

In addition Steve Rundio won a second-place award for a sports feature story titled “Bone Twitter looks to defend title in Tomahawk tractor pull.“

Eric Lee won a honorable mention award for a sports feature story titled “UW-La Crosse football: Getting snaps on both sides of the ball, Brad Tobin in the ‘heartbeat’ of the Eagles.”

“Congratulations to our team,” said River Valley Media Group Executive Editor Todd Krysiak. “We know our journalists provide top-notch local coverage every day, and it’s always great for them to receive this recognition from their peers.”