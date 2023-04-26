The La Crosse Tribune and Chippewa Herald recently were recognized for excellence in reporting on technical colleges in the state of Wisconsin.

Each year the Wisconsin Technical College District Board Association recognizes individuals and business leaders in the state that exemplify the best of Wisconsin’s technical education system and colleges. The association also recognizes partners in Wisconsin communities who promote the value of a technical college education.

The association is a forum for trustees of locally-governed, community-based colleges, composed of the 144 district board members of Wisconsin's 16 technical college districts.

Audrey Korte of the River Valley Media Group was presented with the association’s 2022 media award Friday for her coverage of dual enrollment — high school students in the Chippewa Valley who also earn college credit at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

"Head of the class: Chippewa Valley students get a jump on college" shares the story of a Cadott student who benefited from dual enrollment and the many Chippewa Valley educators who help students get a leg up on college coursework so they can enter their professions earlier.

Korte was nominated for the award by Chippewa Valley Technical College. The college’s president, Sunem Beaton-Garcia, said to the Board Association during its award ceremony, “I'm filled with joy that you've chosen Chippewa Herald reporter Audrey Korte for the 2022 District Board Association Media Award. Audrey, you are a wonderful addition to our western Wisconsin community. You report Chippewa Valley Technical College news and all news with accuracy, truthfulness and compassion.”

Beaton-Garcia said she is grateful to have Korte working in the district.

“We thank you for your dedication to your profession,” she said.