Chippewa Manor’s Veterans Salute will honor locals vets

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Manor will hold its annual Veterans Salute on Nov. 10 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The event includes a flag display and Veterans Salute, a celebration of founding anniversaries of Armed Services branches, recognition of local vets, live music, free 2023 wall calendars, a “missing man formation” airplane fly-over and a special memorial for Raleigh Nayes, a local Congressional Gold Medal honoree.

The Veterans Salute takes place at 222 Chapman Road with flags displayed in the boulevard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14.

Additionally, there will be a free drive-thru breakfast for all veterans and their families. RSVP is required ahead of time. Vets need to call the Manor at 715-723-4437 by Nov. 7 to reserve a meal.

Jill Gengler, president of Chippewa Manor campus, said that the event is meaningful to residents at Chippewa Manor.

“Every year, we write up veterans stories for anybody who lives with us and works with us. So they get presented with a nice plaque, a framed story of sorts. We interview them and get a picture of them and make sure they have that to keep with them,” Gengler said. “They're obviously the ones we're honoring today, those that live and work here.”

Chippewa Manor is a community of about 93 people that supports the elderly in Chippewa Falls. It offers skilled nursing care, post-hospital rehab, an independent apartment or assisted living.

“Chippewa Manors is a staple of the community. We were established back in the 1960s as a skilled nursing facility or a nursing home is probably the proper term for back then. Then in the 1980s we added on an apartment complex,” Gengler said. “We have a full continuum of care for folks in the community, and it's really been a high quality, customer driven organization since its inception. We really take pride in meeting the needs of our residents, no matter what they are.”