Chippewa public school officials are asking the public to help them identify issues that impact public education, strengthen collaboration among school and community members and provide input on how the district can refine existing, or establish new, priorities.

The Chippewa Area Unified School District will host a day-long public input and feedback session from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at Stillson Elementary School in Chippewa Falls.

Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes said he’s looking forward to hearing from the public in what the schools call community conversations.

“The community conversations allow for you to talk about public education and you get participation and engagement from your members of the community. It gives people a great sense of ownership and can provide them with the opportunity to give input in regard to the things you do, which in today's day and age, it's very important to seek out and ask for people's opinions, insights, perspectives,” Holmes said. “There's a lot of great reasons for why you're doing that.”

Holmes said the community conversation encourages participation and engagement on multiple levels. It allows families, teachers, students, community leaders and other stakeholders to invest in the education system and find more effective and sustainable solutions to problems.

Angela Feils, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Board Secretary, said participants should plan to be at the event all day. Once people sign in, they’ll receive a packet of information and receive their table assignments before sitting down for a continental breakfast. Attendees will see musical performances and students will showcase their student activity groups in Stillson gym.

Administrators will then be introduced and there'll be presentations and small group activities where people will work within their group assignments at their tables to talk about the future of education, Feils said.

Holmes will give a presentation about the results of recent focus groups taht asked questions about services provided by the school district.

Collaboration is a stated purpose behind the community conversation.

“The collaboration piece is so important in this day and age. People do need to be able to work together, and by working together, again, it goes back to that ownership piece. When you have more people working together, the more likely you are to have more people who want to see that system succeed,” Holmes said.

A community conversation can provide the forum for open and honest communication about the state of public education. That includes successes and challenges in the school systems, Holmes said.

“It also provides for transparency and accountability,” he said.

Holmes said public school educators get a lot of grief about their systems but he said Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has done a good job engaging the community and worked to incorporate the things that came out of previous community conversations.

“My favorite one that evolved out of it is the mental health services that got started here as a result of those conversations. You know, people identified several years ago that we needed to improve upon those things, and the district did it. They took that information and put it to good use,” Holmes said.

Registration is required by March 31 for the community conversation. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

