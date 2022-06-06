Chippewa Valley Air Show returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — The 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show came roaring through western Wisconsin this past weekend, delighting thousands of fans on Saturday and Sunday.

For the first time in four years, the event was held at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The COVID-19 pandemic kept the event from happening three times.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the event, and a host of other aviation professionals and performers showcased aerobatics, flight maneuvers and static displays. On-site activities, a kids zone and concessions rounded out the experience.

It is the responsibility of Destiny Berthoud — the Blue Angels' crew chief and an Aviation Ordnanceman Petty Officer 1st Class — to take care of the pilot’s gear, perform instrumental checks for in-flight operations, and pre-testing of the jets.

“When the pilots go into the seat they just take off. They trust us to make sure that not only did we inspect the plane but we’ve taken care of all safety precautions so they are good to go and fly,” Berthoud said.

“We have to make sure there is no maintenance that needs to be done and no malfunctions for the pilot.”

The Blue Angels’ team consists of 154 world-class, active-duty Sailors and Marines.

Berthoud said she greatly enjoys the camaraderie of the work with the Blue Angels. She described the group as a family. She also said she enjoys talking to all the show attendees and seeing kids get excited for the performances.

Berthoud’s favorite part of her day is getting into the jets themselves.

“To sit in the seat and pull power — there is nothing like it,” she said.

Grant Nielsen of Grant Nielsen Airshows was one of the pilots performing in “Bubbles” — the name given to his CAP 232 because of its unique paint scheme.

The CAP’s carbon fiber wing is incredibly strong, allowing regular stress to both positive and negative 10Gs.

“I can make really tight turns with it, both from horizontal to vertical and level turns. I can pull a lot of Gs with it,” Nielsen said. “The power to weight ratio is really aggressive.”

Some of the maneuvers he executed in Bubbles included the hammerhead, torque roll, double avalanche, Cuban 8, half Cuban 8, shark’s tooth, and loops and rolls.

Flying air shows has been a lifelong dream come true for Nielsen. After over 4,500 hours of flight time, he still looks forward to every flight and has done competition aerobatics for about 27 years.

“I was kind of late in life in learning to fly. I went for my first aerobatic ride and a month later I was taking flying lessons. That was it,” Nielsen said.

Brothers and Army veterans John and Percy Dorsey said the best part about going to the air show is the aerobatics and the static displays.

“I’m crazy about planes,” said John Dorsey of Columbus, Georgia.

Both brothers like being a part of events that honor their military experience, they said.

“It kind of brings you up to date and you remember a little bit about the things you used to do,” Percy Dorsey of Minnesota said.

The Dorsey brothers travel the country together visiting air shows. They said they can’t wait to return next year.

