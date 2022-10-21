Chippewa Valley Cat Club holds pet food drive

The 2022 Pet Food Drive for St Francis Food Pantry will be held from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
The drive seeks pet food for pet parents who are struggling financially to feed their pets and are having to make difficult decisions about feeding their families and pets. All donations of non-perishable pet food items, toys, and litter as well as cash donations are welcome.
The Pet Food Drive is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Cat Club, Pet Food Plus, and Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital. Area businesses will collect donations for our four-legged friends to deliver to St Francis Food Pantry.
Collection bins will be available at the following businesses: Barks and Recreation, Dogtopia, Eau Claire Animal Hospital, emBark, Healthy Pet Animal Hospital, Kindness Animal Hospital, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital, Northside Pet Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus, Riverview Animal Hospital, The Ark, Tropic Waters Pet Center and Westgate Animal Hospital.
Cash contributions to purchase additional food are also welcomed. Checks should be made out to the Chippewa Valley Cat Club (CVCC) and are tax deductible since CVCC is a recognized nonprofit organization. Contributions may be left at any donation site or mailed in care of Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Thank you to all who supported the drive last year and we hope you will be able to help pet families again this year.