The Chippewa Valley Coin Club is announcing its Spring 2023 Coin Show and is presently seeking exhibitors. This show brings in dealers and collectors from all over the Midwest. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The show will be downtown Eau Claire at The Brewing Projekt in its upstairs room.

All coin and note dealers are welcome and encouraged to reserve their tables early to ensure that they get the space they desire. Tables are also available for collectors who are looking to buy, sell or trade their collections. Other associated organizations and businesses are also encouraged to have a table.

Tables are $50 per space and feature 8-foot tables for display as well as back-tables. Multiple space discounts are also available. Interested individuals and businesses should contact Lynn Engman at 715-829-0695 or Adam Kazort at 715-790-7530 for more details