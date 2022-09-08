Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation presents nearly $5,000 in tools to area schools

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation, the 501c3 charitable arm of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, is awarding almost $5,000 in tools to six different schools throughout Western Wisconsin, including: Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Durand, Fall Creek and Greenwood.

Over 200 students will be impacted and receive hands on training in the use of these important industry tools.

The tools awarded this year include:

Altoona School District – Milwaukee 22 Hammer Drill/Impact ($295) & Milwaukee Circular Saw 10 ¼ in. ($336)

Augusta School District – 6” x 48” Belt with 12” Disc Combo ($1540)

Cornell High School – Dewalt Cordless Roofing Nailer Kit ($415) & Dewalt Cordless Framing Nailer Kit ($412)

Durand Middle & High School – Johnson Dual Slope Rotary Laser Level System ($720) & Milwaukee Pin Nailer 23 Gauge ($238)

School District of Fall Creek – Dewalt 20V Max Drive Kit ($275) & 20V Max 7 ¼ in. Brushless Cordless Circular Saw ($250)

Greenwood High School – 15 Electrician Screwdrivers ($300)

According to Executive Director, Christina Thrun, “the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation is committed to helping provide opportunities for students to receive exposure and training in the skilled trades. Having the right tools in the classroom is critical to giving the students positive experiences and education in the skilled trades.”

Each spring technical education programs from schools throughout six counties in Western Wisconsin (Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Pepin and Buffalo) can submit their tool needs. The requests are reviewed and decided upon in May and the tools are delivered at the start of the following school year.

As of Sept. 7, tools have been delivered to three schools: Augusta, Cornell and Greenwood. The remaining tools are scheduled for delivery on Sept. 12 and 13.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation (CVHBF) is a charitable non-profit organization with a mission to provide opportunities for those interested in careers in the skilled trades and to promote and support projects focused on housing and emerging community construction related needs. For more information visit https://www.cvhomebuilders.com/foundation/.