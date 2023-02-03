The Chippewa Valley Museum will hold its 13th Folk Arts Festival on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 5 p.m., featuring a variety of presentations, demonstrations, workshops, vendors and musical performances.

Presentations will take place in the museum’s auditorium throughout the day, including Puzzle Making with Presenter Sarah Stackhouse from 12:15 to 1 p.m.; The Art of Maple Syruping with Beaver Creek Reserve Naturalists from 2 to 2:45 p.m.; and Balloon Art Stories & Sculptures with Kevin (The Balloon Guy) Schwartz from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music in the recently remodeled Object Theater. From 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., Amalia Dyar will share folk songs on the dulcimer followed by Noah Tashner performing folk music on guitar. Jim Radloff will present a Ragtime Era Piano Performance from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m.

In the museum’s library, Dan Perkins will offer an interactive display, “The Art of Artiface,” about the subject of fly tying from noon to 3 p.m., and the Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will provide help with genealogy research from 3 to 5 p.m.

Attendees can help make fleece tied blankets and bean bag toys in the Kid’s Zone and create alcohol ink-dyed art.

For those who are interested in learning more about folk arts, there are plenty of options. Artists will be available all day who are experienced in Hmong/Hmoob cloth balls and cross stitching, wool spinning, weaving, chip carving, wood turning, needle felting and mixed media creations. CVM Executive Director Carrie Ronnander says that “developing an appreciation of folk arts reinforces pride in our community. This event provides visitors a chance to learn directly from artists who have a passion for their craftsmanship.”

Naturalists from Beaver Creek Reserve and staff from the LE Phillips Memorial Public Library Dabblebox will be on-site. Bethany Shuda will offer folk harp demonstrations and members of the Three Rivers Fibershed will have an educational booth and displays on sustainability, along with hands-on activities and items for sale.

Pre-registration is encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome. Visit cvmuseum.com for details. Attending presentations and visiting artist booths are all included in the price of admission, which is free for CVM members, $10 for the general public, $8 for seniors, and $5 for youth/students.