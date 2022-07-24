Chippewa Valley Regional Airport investigates PFAS in foam used to fight airport fires

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport has confirmed the presence of PFAS on location.

Officials said on Friday that CVRA consultant AECOM will be submitting its initial site investigation results related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, on airport property to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

PFAS are a diverse group of compounds resistant to heat, water and oil. For decades, they have been used in hundreds of industrial applications and consumer products such as carpeting, apparel, upholstery, certain food paper wrappings, metal plating and firefighting foams.

PFAS compounds in firefighting foam are a source of concern for airports, which are required to use that foam by the Federal Aviation Administration. In the interest of public safety, all airports with airline service, including CVRA, are mandated by the FAA to have aircraft rescue and firefighting capability during airline operations.

Part of the FAA mandate includes the use of firefighting foam that meets a certain specification for rapid extinguishment of aircraft fires. Currently, the only approved firefighting foam meeting FAA required specifications contains PFAS.

A draft specification to provide an alternative to the PFAS-containing firefighting foam is currently out for public comment with the goal of an approved alternative in early 2023.

Aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, is a significant source of PFAS contamination in and around airports. The two most concerning PFAS compounds found in AFFF are PFOA and PFOS.

Since at least the 1980s, research has found links between PFOS and PFOA and a number of health problems, including chronic kidney disease, thyroid issues and certain types of cancers.

CVRA submitted a plan to the DNR to conduct a PFAS site investigation as a result of the FAA-mandated firefighting foam used at the airport. The site investigation included soil and groundwater sampling on airport property, and the test results of the initial site investigation detected PFAS in samples that were taken from airport property.

“Initial test results detected PFAS on airport property, but further investigation is needed to gather additional information on the extent of PFAS on the airport,” stated Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport director.

“CVRA is committed to working cooperatively with the Wisconsin DNR to continue the investigation to determine the extent of PFAS on airport property and determine any other factors that may have contributed to the contamination beyond the use of firefighting foam on the airport,” Zich said.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport has proactively discontinued the use of firefighting foam for any purpose other than emergency response, according to a press release.

CVRA acquired equipment that allows the airport to conduct FAA required annual testing without dispensing firefighting foam, and firefighting foam is not intentionally used for any fire training conducted at the airport.

The DNR has 60 days to review and respond to the site investigation work plan with suggested changes or approval. Work is expected to begin in early 2022.

Additional information about the PFAS site investigation can be found on the airport website, www.chippewavalleyairport.com, under Airport News.