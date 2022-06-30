Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport returns

Back for a second year in a row, take action toward better health with the Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport.

Summer is a great time to set health goals to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. This activity passport shows you where to find exciting opportunities in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.

Whether your goal is to exercise more frequently or eat more servings of fruits and vegetables, you may find that it’s easier to meet goals when you’re doing something you enjoy.

“Obesity and healthy nutrition were identified as concerns in all three Community Health Assessments completed by Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties. Our local coalitions came together again this year, along with Visit Eau Claire, to promote the Summer Activity Passport. The passport encourages families to go out and explore the amazing outdoor opportunities available in the Chippewa Valley,” said JoAnna Bernklau of Eau Claire Healthy Communities.

“This effort promotes movement, stress reduction, and increased fresh fruit and vegetable intake as action steps towards better health in chronic disease prevention.”

You can win prizes for participating including outdoor yard games, cooking supplies, recipes books, yoga mats and more. Here’s how it works:

1. Visit as many parks, trails, and local activities as you want!

2. Snap a photo of yourself at each location.

3. Upload the photo(s) below! Each photo counts as an entry to win a prize, so the more you participate, the better your chances of winning!

“Each of our communities has amazing resources with endless activities to try and places to explore!” said Janessa VandenBerge of Eau Claire Healthy Communities. “New this year — we’ve included treasure hunting! Explore the Chippewa Valley by geocaching and finding a variety of fun prizes.”

The Summer Activity Passport can be found on Visit Eau Claire’s webpage by using this link: https://qrco.de/cvpassport. Winners will be chosen throughout the summer and contacted via email or phone. This activity passport ends August 31.

