EAU CLAIRE – Five people were appointed to the Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board of Trustees on Thursday at the College’s Transportation Education Center. The district board provides oversight and direction to the college based on its mission, vision, values and end statements.

Those appointed are:

Lori Whelan, Osseo-Fairchild School District, school district administrator member (1-year term)

Ramona Mathews, CVTC Board incumbent, elected official

Justin Zoromski, CVTC Board incumbent at Integrated Wealth Partners, employer member (1-year term)

Erin Greenawald, CVTC Board incumbent, at-large member from Eau Claire

Brady Weiss, at-large member from

Current members not up for re-election are:

Mike Noreen, River Falls City Forester, employee member

Mike Lea, at-large member from Augusta

Monica Obrycki, CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, employer member

Tim Benedict, at-large member from Eau Claire

The district board consists of nine members who serve staggered three-year terms. Each year members are appointed by a committee comprised of the county board chairpersons of the counties belonging to the Chippewa Valley Technical College district.

During the appointment hearing, candidates shared messages of their dedication to CVTC, the communities it serves and the power of collaboration. They also spoke of the importance of the technical college system. Several candidates identified the attraction and retention of faculty and staff to support the CVTC mission, technology and funding as key challenges.

Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC president, said the commitment and diverse viewpoints of trustees is crucial to the College’s success.

“We’re grateful to the applicants, new members and those who continue to serve Chippewa Valley Technical College on the Board of Trustees,” Beaton-Garcia said. “The scope of their roles is vast, and they shoulder much responsibility. We’re honored to have them provide governance for CVTC.”

Board members will focus on the college’s continued success in collaborating with its university partners, providing stellar K-12 dual enrollment opportunities, working closely with community businesses and evolving as an educational institution.

Appointees will begin their roles July 1.

