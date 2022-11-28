 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Citizens State Bank collecting new kids winter clothing

Citizens State Bank reached out to local schools and organizations and is collecting new kids winter clothing to help support local children in need this holiday season.

Winter clothing items identified as most in need include:

  • Snow pants
  • Snow boots
  • Winter coats

“I was really surprised by the response when I asked about the need for winter clothing,” said Sean Kitchell, Citizens Bank team member. “It was overwhelming how many children were considered in need of basic winter gear. … So our employees decided to step up and not only donate gear themselves, but reach out the community and provide a convenient place to drop off donations.”

Sizes requested are:

  • S — 6-7 Waist 22-23.5”
  • M — 8-10 Waist 24-25.5”
  • L — 12-14 Waist 26-27.5”
  • XL — 16-18 Waist 28-29.5”
  • Boots — Kids 10-13 & 1-6

Items may be dropped off at any Citizens State Bank branch — Cadott, Chippewa, Wissota, Cornell and Stanley — until Friday, Dec. 16.

All donated winter gear will be split among local school districts.

For additional information or any questions, please reach out to Kitchell at Citizens State Bank, 715-978-0175 or email at skitc@csbankcadott.com

