Civic-minded: Over 22 years, Richard Flynn has attended hundreds of City Council meetings

Civic-minded Richard “Rick” Flynn has attended council meetings for 22 years. The 60-year-old went to his first Chippewa Falls City Council meeting in 2000, and over the next 17 years, he attended about 398 bi-weekly council meetings.

Since his leg was amputated, he no longer tries to go to all the meetings, but he follows the agendas and meeting minutes online so he never misses anything juicy.

“I started finding out all the fascinating stuff going on, all the new stuff,” he said. “I just kept going because stuff kept happening.”

And though he’s still a regular face at council meetings, he’s now used to being the only non-council member in the room, which he doesn’t think is a good thing.

“If you pay taxes, I think people need to know what the inner running of the city is,” he said. “I don’t know why people don’t go to these meetings. Just go to one meeting a year.”

Flynn grew up in Eau Claire as the son of an Eau Claire police officer. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1982 and joined the Army National Guard, which sent him to Germany for a time. After getting out of the service, he spent 37 years in the restaurant industry.

He initially started going to council meetings in Eau Claire. And when he moved to Chippewa Falls, he kept up the habit.

“There were some hot-button issues going on so I went, and I learned a lot,” he said. “When I moved here and registered to vote I said, ‘When’s the first council meeting?’”

For many years, Flynn and fellow local Randy Dresel were mainstays at Chippewa Falls City Council meetings.

“There was a time when Randy and I would go to bed at night and know what was going on before it was in the next day’s newspaper,” Flynn said.

Flynn said his goal is to know what’s going on in the city. That’s why he keeps going to meetings. And he does know what is going on. He can list facts and figures going back two decades related to expenditures of the city.

“I like to know how much we pay for doing roads and who the contractors are that win the bids,” he said.

Of all the meetings he’s sat through, he said the most exciting times for him were the Sand Plant debates which took place over a decade ago.

“When the Sand Plant came here, man, we’d have 60 or 70 people in the room,” he said. “People got a little out of hand and bent out of shape about that, but a lot of good things came from that plant.”

For now, Flynn said he’s just happy to keep doing what he’s always done — staying informed, helping keep others informed and encouraging the growth of Chippewa Falls. He said he has a good relationship with local politicians and council members and appreciates their work to improve the city.

“We’re slowly growing,” he said. “It’s exciting times now, living in Chippewa Falls.”