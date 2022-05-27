Class of 2022: Cadott High School to hold commencement ceremony May 27

Cadott High School will hold its 2022 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the gymnasium.
Cadott's 2022 valedictorian is Olivia Goodman, and the salutatorian is Mallory Kyes.
Cadott High School's 2022 graduating seniors include:
Jacob Ackley, Veronica Babcoke, Kyle Bahr, Makenna Barone, Isabella Chady, Brandon Cox, Carson Crandall, Alyssa Derks, Ethan Duck, Ethan Foldy, Evan Freed, Jordan Gadke, Emma Gilbert, Samuel Gindt, Hailee Glenn, Olivia Goodman, Nathanial Gregorson, Corbin Grenz, Madison Grunseth, Shelby Gunem, Logan Harel, Michaela Hinrichs, McKenna Kane, Jessica Klukas, Adam Kyes, Isaiah Kyes, Mallory Kyes, David Lallemont, Seth Lorenzo, Emily Malecki, Nadacia Mayer, Cameron Messenger, Teanna Miles, Breana Miller, Christian Nowak, Shane Pilgrim, Kamryn Poehls, Aleah Popwich, Marlene Potaczek, Michael Roder, Jaime Rodriguez, Dakota Ryan, Samuel Scheidler, Brett Schofield, Ethan Solie, Kaleb Sonnentag, Ryan Sonnentag, Donnel Spencer, Dorrel Spencer, Jr., Lexie Swim, Gavin Tegels, Trenten Wajek, Tad Weiss, Ethan West, Jazlyn Wooley and Ella Zais.
