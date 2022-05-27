 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class of 2022: Liberty Christian School to hold graduation ceremony May 31

Liberty Christian School in Chippewa Falls will hold their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. at Liberty Christian School 17250 County Hwy. J,  Chippewa Falls.

We have two seniors who are graduating. Graduating seniors for the school include Bradley Merfeld (graduating with honors) and Jack Schopf (graduating with honors).

