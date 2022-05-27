Class of 2022: Liberty Christian School to hold graduation ceremony May 31

Liberty Christian School in Chippewa Falls will hold their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. at Liberty Christian School 17250 County Hwy. J, Chippewa Falls.
We have two seniors who are graduating. Graduating seniors for the school include Bradley Merfeld (graduating with honors) and Jack Schopf (graduating with honors).
In this Series
COLLECTION: Congrats to the Class of 2022
-
Class of 2022: Stanley-Boyd High School to host graduation ceremony May 27
-
Class of 2022: McDonell Central Catholic High School
-
Class of 2022: Chippewa Falls High School to host graduation processional May 27
- 6 updates