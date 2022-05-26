Class of 2022: McDonell Central Catholic High School

The 2022 McDonell Central Catholic High School graduation took place last Friday in the McDonell school gym.
The 2022 Macks valedictorian is Emma Stelter, and the salutatorian is Paige Smiskey. McDonell Central Catholic High School's 2022 graduating seniors include:
Amber Adams, Daniel Anderson, Destin Baughman, Laneyse Baughman, Edgar Benedek, Devin Benish, Calvin Betters, Jasper Bowe, Brendan Bresina, Helen Bullard, Sofia Cupello Castagna, Lauryn Deetz, Trang Do, Jonathan Fischer, Sydney Flanagan, Benjamin Goebel, Ethan Goulet, Noah Hanson, Kristina Hess, Joseph Janus, Sophia Kinlen, Kallee LeCloux, Isabelle Maloney, Clemett Mathews III, Xayvion Matthrews, Calissa Moucha, Landon Moulton, Ezekiel Murphy, Kaitlyn Ortmann, Abigail Petranovich, Marcus Roach, Emily Ruhe, Kevin Schwetz, Paige Smiskey, Alisa Strathongyod and Emma Stetler.