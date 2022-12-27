Coalition Introduces Chippewa Winter Challenge

While getting fit is a common New Year’s resolution, the cold weather months can discourage people from taking advantage of many local recreational opportunities. That is why Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County want to make getting active outdoors a little more rewarding this winter.

The countywide health coalition and tourism branch of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the first On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge from January through March to encourage local residents to explore the unique opportunities for physical fitness this time of year offers.

All participants in the promotion will receive a challenge sticker and enter into monthly drawings for prizes. To participate, simply engage in at least 30 minutes of outdoor activity in a single day in Chippewa County, then e-mail a picture of the activity with your name, contact information, and the date and location of the activity to visitorcenter@chippewachamber.org or message that information to the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) Facebook page.

For those not sure where to start, the Go Chippewa County website provides a host of ideas – and locations across the county for outdoor winter recreation.

“We are so fortunate to have amazing amenities during our winter season that can take us out of our walls to create memories, have purposeful movement, and experience our beautiful county,” said Jackie Boos, tourism director for Go Chippewa County and Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Snowshoeing, cross country skiing, ice skating and hiking are just a few of the many options available.”

CHIP Coordinator Melissa Ives noted that physical activity plays a key role in preventing and managing many chronic diseases, from Type 2 diabetes to heart disease to dementia to even some cancers. Yet only one in four Chippewa County residents report engaging in any physical activity outside of work in a typical month, according to the latest County Health Rankings.

“Winter may make it even harder to remain active, but the risks associated with chronic diseases do not go away just because there is snow on the ground,” Ives said. “Fortunately, if we take precautions and wear the proper clothing and footwear, most people can enjoy the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of being outside during the colder months.

The American Psychological Association reports many benefits from spending time in nature, such as improved attention, lower stress levels, better mood and even higher levels of empathy and cooperation, she added.

To find out more about the On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge, including the many outdoor recreation opportunities Chippewa County offers, visit the Go Chippewa County website or the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership Facebook page.

