Cold and flu: Your questions answered

It’s that time of year again when cold and flu take over. Though it is a frequent topic of discussion and regularly in the news, people continue to have many questions about cold and flu. We wanted to help address some of those questions for readers.

The Chippewa Herald interviewed Kristen Kelm, Community Health Division manager at Chippewa County Department of Public Health, about ways to handle cold and flu.

Here are the Chippewa Herald’s questions and Kelm’s answers:

Q: What’s the difference between a cold and the flu?

A: Influenza (flu) and the common cold are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but different viruses cause them. Flu is caused by influenza viruses only, whereas the common cold can be caused by several different viruses, including rhinoviruses and parainfluenza. Because flu and the common cold have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone.

In general, flu is worse than the common cold; symptoms are typically more intense and begin more abruptly. Colds are usually milder than flu. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose than those with flu. The flu can lead to more serious health problems such as pneumonia, bacterial infections or hospitalizations.

Q: How do you treat the flu?

A: Plenty of rest and drinking enough fluids are important. Over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol for a fever reducer can be used to lessen symptoms.

If you or your child is experiencing the following emergency warning signs, you should go to the emergency room:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Ribs pulling in with each breath

Chest pain

Adults age 65 and older, children younger than 2 years, people with certain long-term health problems (including asthma or any lung disease, heart disease, diabetes and disorders of the brain or nervous system) are at higher risk of serious flu complications.

People at higher risk of serious flu complications can benefit from early antiviral drugs prescribed by a medical provider. Antiviral drugs can shorten the length of illness and make it milder, and they can prevent serious complications that could result in a hospital stay.

Antivirals work best when started during the first two days of illness. Antiviral drugs are recommended to treat flu in people who are very sick or people who are at higher risk of serious flu complications who get flu symptoms, such as adults age 65 and older, children younger than 2 years, people with certain long-term health problems and pregnant people.

Q: Is a flu shot important? Why?

A: The flu shot is important as it triggers our antibodies to be alert for the influenza strains that were contained in the vaccine. Vaccine gives our bodies a head start to fight off the flu (influenza).

Flu vaccination prevents illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths; it has also been shown to reduce the severity of illness, should one get the flu. Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and also has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth, before the baby can be vaccinated.

Yearly vaccination is needed for the best protection as flu viruses are constantly changing, so flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next.

Q: If you get sick should you still get a flu shot?

A: Yes, you should still get the flu shot if you have had the flu as there are different strains of influenza in the vaccine.

The vaccine contains four strains of influenza that are predicted to be circulating for the season. You could have been ill from Influenza A but could also get exposed to H1N1 later in the season and not have protection.

Here are the strains that are in the 2022-23 seasonal influenza:

an A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus;

an A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus (updated);

a B/Austria/1359417/2021-like virus (B/Victoria lineage) (updated);

a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus (B/Yamagata lineage)

Q: Should you stay home from work/school if you have a cold?

A: This would be very situational and depends on school and work policies. A good rule of thumb is if you are running a fever you need to stay home. If you are coughing very frequently, staying home may also be a good idea.

COVID-19 is still present in our community and should be ruled out prior to returning to work or school.

Q: Should you stay home from work/school if you have the flu?

A: In most cases, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people, especially those at increased risk for severe illness. Someone with the flu may not have the stamina to go to school or work as it tends to make them very fatigued.

We recommend that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities.

If you must leave home, for example to get medical care, wear a face mask if you have one and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Wash your hands often to keep from spreading flu to others.

Q: What’s the best thing to do if you have a fever?

A: This is very dependent on the age of the individual and the accompanying symptoms. For very young infants, any fever is concerning, and the doctor should be contacted.

For most other ages, consider using a fever-reducing medication, such as Tylenol or ibuprofen (6 months and older), if the fever is greater than 102. Encourage rest and plenty of fluids. Call the doctor if the fever doesn’t respond to the medication or lasts longer than three days. Children and teenagers (anyone aged 18 years and younger) should not be given Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) as this can cause a rare, very serious complication called Reye’s syndrome.

Q: Can people die from the flu?

A: Yes, each year there are individuals who die from influenza and complications from influenza. The flu can be harder to fight off for specific populations, such as infants and young children, older people and people who are immunocompromised. It’s especially important for these populations to get vaccinated.

Q: What’s your biggest concern this flu season?

A: One of the biggest concerns this flu season is the tsunami of respiratory illnesses that are circulating in our communities, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19, along with the usual cold viruses. The situation right now isn’t great for kids or older adults as they remain at higher risk related to these respiratory illnesses. This also causes some concern for our health care systems and their capacities. The best things we can advise are to stay home when you are sick, mask in public, wash your hands often and make sure you are up to date on your vaccines.