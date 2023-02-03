For five days every summer, the Dunn County Fair in Menomonie is the place to be. Visitors come for the thrill of the midway’s rides and games, to watch young people show their animals and other exhibits, to enjoy a wide variety of offerings on the free stage and in the grandstand. Area businesses, clubs and political organizations host booths in the commercial building. And then there’s the classic fair food: cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cakes, snow cones and the like.

The first Dunn County Fair was held in 1872, seven years after the end of the American Civil War. The newly-formed Dunn County Agricultural Society had high hopes of making it an annual event, but transportation difficulties dictated otherwise. It would be another 13 years before the Dunn County was resurrected when the society was reorganized on June 13, 1885.

The county board appropriated $3,500 to purchase 50 acres as the site of the fairgrounds, and the annual Dunn County Fair was launched in 1886. The event was cancelled for three years during World War I, but returned in 1919.

A grandstand erected in the mid-1920s – and destroyed by fire in 1960 -- set the stage not only for the Ludington Guard Band, but for thousands of traveling performers and vaudeville acts – jugglers, acrobats, singers, dancers, roller skaters, and stuntmen like Seldon the Stratosphere Man swaying atop his 120-foot pole. Aviation history was made when a monoplane took off and landed in the infield of the track for the first time in Wisconsin.

The proud tradition of the Dunn County Fair continues to this day. Always held on the last full week in July, mark your calendars for July 22-26, 2015.

Local historian John Russell – another hometown icon – contributed to this story.