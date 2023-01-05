Combating stalking: Family Support Center launches community awareness campaign

When Jane (last name withheld for safety) of Stanley was 19 years old, her ex-boyfriend began to follow her. He’d follow her to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the doctor’s office and to her workplace.

“He was always there, in my rearview mirror. Every dang day he was there,” she said.

Jane said her ex-boyfriend followed her through the Stanley Rodeo a few years ago, sitting behind her and monitoring her movements for the better part of two hours.

“I came out of the bathroom and there he was, waiting to confront me,” she said. “I thought about talking to the police, but I thought he was just having a hard time getting over our breakup. I pushed him aside and hoped he’d go away.”

When she left the rodeo, the man approached her in the parking lot.

“He walked up to me quickly. The scary thing was I’d thought he wasn’t following me that day. When I arrived at the rodeo, I didn’t think he was there. But he had switched cars, borrowed one from a buddy,” she said. “He confronted me. In that parking lot. He started yelling and grabbed my arm.”

There were enough people around that this was as far as the interaction went.

“Some rodeo guys came over. They ran him off. They asked if I was OK. I felt a real strong sense of pride in this community that day. People really cared a whole lot, you know?”

Jane was determined to get a restraining order. But before that happened, she said, the man attacked her.

“There’s this song by the Dixie Chicks where they say, ‘Earl walked right through that restraining order and put her in intensive care’ — and that was nearly me,” she said.

About 10 hours after leaving the rodeo, Jane’s ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment and beat her. She suffered a broken jaw, broken collar bone and two broken ribs, she said.

“All the signs were there and I was scared, but I didn’t do anything about it. I mean, I told a few friends, but I didn’t take steps to protect myself,” Jane said. “I’ve been in counseling now, so I recognize that his behavior isn’t my fault, but it took a long time to get here. For a long time I thought I must have asked for it.”

January 2023 marks the 19th annual National Stalking Awareness Month, an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this prevalent, traumatic and dangerous crime.

Stalking is a dangerous and devastating victimization in its own right and often intersects with physical violence, sexual violence, and homicide. Yet, too often, stalking is trivialized and minimized, going unrecognized and unaddressed.

Cara (last name withheld for safety) is a domestic violence advocate with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls. She’s on a mission to inform the public about stalking.

“We do a lot of work with a lot of different populations, which includes stalking. We are going to be the sort of best agency to assist with stalking matters because of inherent safety concerns,” Cara said.

“We recognize that stalking is pretty insidious, and not everybody even really understands the depths of stalking or how it affects the person in day to day life. Stalking definitely overlaps with domestic violence. People can be stalked in relationships, after a relationship, but also we will work with the public who are being stalked by other people.”

Cara said that it’s important for people to know that it's not just an intimate relationship when it comes to stalking.

“Stalking is pretty unique. So the definition that we work off of is two or more repeated events that cause a reasonable person to feel fear. And so that's very different from harassment. Harassment, and stalking can certainly overlap, but harassment doesn't often have that fear,” Cara said. “Behaviors that can be included in stalking are often actually not illegal. It's ... sending notes, suddenly making a lot of calls, text messages asking where that person is.”

Cara said stalking may look like showing up at someone’s home or workplace which isn’t an explicitly illegal behavior, but when combined into repetitive behaviors these actions cause a person to feel fear.

So what should you do if you think you’re being stalked?

“A misconception is to completely block that person, to completely disengage. Because we think, OK, we stop engaging, that person will stop, but actually, that can make things escalate potentially,” Cara said. “So a lot of times we talk about some tech safety, so you know, maybe you get a different email, maybe you get a different phone, but keep the original phone bill. Maybe you change your routine, change your route to work.”

Cara said it’s important to loop people in. It may be worthwhile to see if your workplace can provide a different parking space or if security can escort you to your car.

At what point should you get the police involved?

Cara said not everyone wants to have the police in their lives for a variety of reasons. That’s one reason why advocates like Cara are a useful resource.

“It could be an ex-loved one, it could be, you know, parents of their child. Most people, just like in domestic violence, simply want the behaviors to stop. They want to stop living in fear. But that doesn't always mean involving law enforcement,” she said.

One of the ways that Cara and other advocates help survivors is with an individualized safety plan. This includes talking to survivors about legal options, and discerning the best and safest approach for each person.

Domestic violence advocates with Family Support Center also provide counseling to help survivors process and understand what is happening and how can take some control back over their lives.

“We can offer other resources. Some people will move and so how can we, if you decide to move, how can we keep you as safe as possible? There are address confidentiality programs. And also, you know, do they need to go to shelter or can they go somewhere else?”

It takes everyone — victims/survivors and their friends, family, advocacy and support services and legal systems — to better recognize and respond to stalking, and this month, Family Support Center invites the public to join its efforts to spread awareness about stalking and to “Know It. Name It. Stop It.”

Stalking is one of the four major crimes under the Violence Against Women Act, and its prevalence rivals that of intimate partner violence and sexual violence: stalking impacts nearly one in three women and one in six men in the United States.

Most stalkers target people that they know, and the majority of stalkers are intimate partners or acquaintances who often have intimate knowledge about the victim’s vulnerabilities and fears.

Stalking can impact every aspect of a survivor’s life.

Survivors often suffer anxiety, social dysfunction and severe depression as a result of their victimization, and many lose time from work and/or relocate.

One in five stalkers use weapons to threaten or harm victims.

Stalking often intersects with physical and sexual violence, and stalking increases the risk of intimate partner homicide by three times. And yet — despite its high prevalence and potentially devastating impacts — many victims, families, service providers, criminal and civil justice professionals, and the general public underestimate its danger and urgency.

Stalkers often follow, monitor, and wait for their victims, as well as leave them unwanted gifts, spread rumors about them, and repeatedly call, text and message them. The majority of stalking victims experience both in-person and technology-facilitated stalking.

“We all have a role to play in identifying stalking, intervening when necessary, and supporting victims and survivors,” said Cara.

Family Support Center will offer educational displays around Chippewa County and daily social media posts to promote awareness and public education about stalking during the annual observance throughout January.

For more information about National Stalking Awareness Month, please visit https://StalkingAwareness.org and www.ovw.usdoj.gov.

For more information about programs offered by Family Support Center, go to: https://www.familysupportcentercf.com/.

