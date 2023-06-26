July in Wisconsin brings some of the summer's most memorable moments, from Fourth of July fireworks and cookouts to lazy days on the river and — of course — the sights, sounds and tastes of the fair.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair will be held July 12-16 at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, with live music including Justin Moore, Nelly and Styx; exhibits and livestock judging; carnival rides and games; and much more. Other area fairs in July include the Barron County Fair (July 19-23 in Rice Lake), the St. Croix County Fair (July 19-23 in Glenwood City), the Eau Claire County Fair (July 23-30 in Eau Claire) and the Dunn County Fair (July 26-30 in Menomonie).

July will also be a great month for music. Country Jam is back in Eau Claire, with a lineup featuring Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. If you're craving even more country, Country Boom in West Salem will also bring big names to the region, including Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Justin Lynch. Meanwhile, Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack will be in Cadott for Rock Fest, and Christian music festival OneFest will return to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds with artists including Skillet and Tauren Wells.

Now-July 16

Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.

June 30-July 1

Stump Dodger Bash, Kickapoo Stump Dodger Campground & Event Center, 388 Railroad St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Dylan Marlowe, Cory Farley Band, High Mileage, Tyler Deaver. Information: www.stumpdodgerbash.com.

June 30-July 4

Liberty Fest, various locations, Chetek, Wis. Featuring: Grand parade at noon July 4; fireworks show July 4; live music; vendor/craft fair; vintage car show. Information: www.cheteklibertyfest.org.

Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.

July 8

The Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park, 500 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orchestra SalSoul Del Mad, The Jimmys. Information: driftlessmusicfestival.com.

July 12-16

Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music, including Justin Moore, Nelly, Styx; livestock judging; circus attractions; food vendors. Cost: $25 five-day general admission; $10 one-day adult gate admission; $5 one-day child gate admission; free for children 5 and under. Information: www.nwsfa.com.

July 13-15

Country Boom, Maple Grove Venues, W4241 County Highway B, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Larry Fleet. Cost: $85 three-day general admission; $50-75 one-day general admission. Information: countryboom.com.

Rock Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack, Ice Cube. Cost: $169 three-day general admission; $99 one-day general admission. Information: rock-fest.com.

July 13-16

Trempealeau County Fair, 19780 Park Dr., Galesville, Wis. Featuring: Tractor pull; livestock judging; rodeo; craft and artisan fair; live music. Information: www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.

July 15

32nd Annual Rail Fair, Copeland Park, 1130 Rose St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Railroad show; vendors; swap meet. Information: www.facebook.com/4000foundationltd.

July 19-22

Country Jam 2023, 1662 County Road T, Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Tim McGraw, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Myers. Cost: $179 three-day general admission; $109-119 one-day general admission. Information: countryjamwi.com.

July 19-23

Barron County Fair, 101 Short St., Rice Lake, Wis. Featuring: Carnival; livestock judging; demolition derby; tractor pull. Cost: $6 adult daily admission; $3 youth daily admission. Information: www.barroncountyfair.com.

St. Croix County Fair, 210 Fair Grounds Road, Glenwood City, Wis. Featuring: Livestock exhibits; demolition derby; horse pull; live music and entertainment. Information: stcroixcofair.com/fair.

July 21-22

20th Annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Spooky stories for teens and adults July 21; children’s program with music, puppet theater, puppet making July 22; nationally known storytellers Stuart Stotts and Beth Horner July 22. Information: www.lacrossestoryfest.com.

July 23-30

Eau Claire County Fair, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; live music; car show; petting zoo; horse pull. Information: www.eauclairecountyfair.com.

July 26-30

Dunn County Fair, 610 17th St., Menomonie, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; live music; speedway races; demolition derby; carnival. Cost: $15 season pass; $5 daily admission. Information: dunncountyfair.org.

July 27-29

Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Victor Wainwright & The Train, Jane Lee Hooker, John Primer, Nick Schnebelen. Cost: $75 two-day admission, $40 one-day admission in advance; $85 two-day admission, $45 one-day admission at the gate. Information: prairiedogblues.com.

July 27-30

Taylor County Fair, Highways 13 and 64, Medford, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; Historical Museum; demolition derby. Cost: Free admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: witaylorcountyfair.com.

July 28-30

One Fest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers. Cost: $80 adult three-day admission. Information: www.one-fest.com.

July 29

AAUW Art Fair on the Green, Viterbo University courtyard, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: More than 80 juried new and returning artists; raffle; food vendors. Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged. Information: www.artfaironthegreen.org.