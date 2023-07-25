Summer is in full swing and the area’s entertainment scene is booming, with August offering a smorgasbord of music festivals, county fairs and community celebrations across the region.

Kicking off the month is the Blues on the Chippewa music festival in Durand, which runs Aug. 3-5 with a lineup featuring Joanna Connor, the People Brothers Band, and Big Ray & Chicago’s Most wanted. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls’ own Pure Water Days Parade & RiverFest will return Aug. 12, with the summery parade theme of “Surfin’ USA.”

Arcadia will host some big names Aug. 10-12 during Ashley for the Arts, including REO Speedwagon, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins and OneRepublic. In addition to music, the festival offers a range of events and activities, such as an art and craft fair, family entertainment and the 2.5-mile Pursuit of a Cure Run/Walk benefitting the American Cancer Society and the Arcadia Ambulance Service.

A little farther south, La Crosse has even more to offer music lovers. Irishfest returns Aug. 11-13 to the South Side Fest Grounds, with music from perennial favorites Gaelic Storm and Screaming Orphans, plus the impressive physical feats of the Highland Games. And closing out the month, the Great River Folk Festival will bring Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys and more to Riverside Park Aug. 25-27.

Now-Aug. 30

Eau Claire County Fair, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; live music; car show; petting zoo; horse pull. Information: www.eauclairecountyfair.com.

July 26-30

Dunn County Fair, 610 17th St., Menomonie, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; live music; speedway races; demolition derby; carnival. Cost: $15 season pass; $5 daily admission. Information: dunncountyfair.org.

July 27-29

Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Victor Wainwright & The Train, Jane Lee Hooker, John Primer, Nick Schnebelen. Cost: $75 two-day admission, $40 one-day admission in advance; $85 two-day admission, $45 one-day admission at the gate. Information: prairiedogblues.com.

July 27-30

Taylor County Fair, Highways 13 and 64, Medford, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; Historical Museum; demolition derby. Cost: Free admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: witaylorcountyfair.com.

July 28-30

One Fest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers. Cost: $80 adult three-day admission. Information: www.one-fest.com.

Deecefest, Bluebird Campground, N2833 Smith Valley Road, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: White Iron Band, Smoking Bandits, Shoeless Revolution, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball. Cost: $60 weekend pass; $35 day pass. Information: gregghallmusic.com/cheechs-deecefest.

July 29

AAUW Art Fair on the Green, Viterbo University courtyard, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: More than 80 juried new and returning artists; raffle; food vendors. Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged. Information: www.artfaironthegreen.org.

Aug. 3-5

Blues on the Chippewa, Memorial Park, Second Ave. E., Durand, Wis. Featuring: Joanna Connor, People Brothers Band, Big Ray & Chicago’s Most Wanted. Cost: Free. Information: bluesonthechippewa.com.

Aug. 9-13

Clark County Fair, 1121 E. Division St., Neilsville, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Chris Kroeze; livestock judging; carnival. Information: www.clarkcountywi.gov/clark-county-fair.

Aug. 10-12

Ashley for the Arts, Memorial Park, 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: REO Speedwagon, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen. Cost: $45 three-day general admission. Information: ashleyforthearts.com.

Aug. 10-13

Pierce County Fair, 364 N. Maple St., Ellsworth, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; demolition derby; tractor/truck pull. Cost: $5 daily admission; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php.

Rusk County Junior Fair, W8323 East Edgewood Ave., Ladysmith, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; rodeo; horse pull; live music. Cost: $8 daily admission; $20 season pass; grandstand events ticketed separately. Information: www.ruskcountyjrfair.com.

Aug. 11-13

Irishfest, South Side Fest Grounds, 1 Oktoberfest Strasse, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live music including Gaelic Storm, Screaming Orphans and Boxing Banjo; Highland Games; Irish market; food vendors. Cost: $25 three-day admission; $15 one-day admission. Information: www.irishfestlacrosse.org.

Aug. 12

Pure Water Days Parade & RiverFest, downtown Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m., games, live music, arts and crafts vendors. Information: www.chippewafallsmainst.org/pure-water-days-parade—-riverfest.html.

Aug. 17-19

Larryfest, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, Wis. Featuring: The Foreign Landers, Cup O’ Joe, The Wildwoods, Resonant Rogues, Steam Machine. Cost: $150 three-day admission. Information: www.kvama.org.

Aug. 17-20

SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Goldwing Express, Figuring It Out, Paul Family, Lori King & Junction 63. Cost; $45 four-day admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1245.

Aug. 17-26

Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, Winona and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.

Aug. 25-27

Great River Folk Festival, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys, High & Rising. Cost: $70 three-day admission; $45 two-day admission; $25-30 one-day admission. Information: www.greatriverfolkfest.org.