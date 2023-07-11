Now-July 16
Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.
July 12-16
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music, including Justin Moore, Nelly, Styx; livestock judging; circus attractions; food vendors. Cost: $25 five-day general admission; $10 one-day adult gate admission; $5 one-day child gate admission; free for children 5 and under. Information: www.nwsfa.com.
July 13-15
Country Boom, Maple Grove Venues, W4241 County Highway B, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Larry Fleet. Cost: $85 three-day general admission; $50-75 one-day general admission. Information: countryboom.com.
Rock Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack, Ice Cube. Cost: $169 three-day general admission; $99 one-day general admission. Information: rock-fest.com.
July 13-16
Trempealeau County Fair, 19780 Park Dr., Galesville, Wis. Featuring: Tractor pull; livestock judging; rodeo; craft and artisan fair; live music. Information: www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.
July 15
32nd Annual Rail Fair, Copeland Park, 1130 Rose St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Railroad show; vendors; swap meet. Information: www.facebook.com/4000foundationltd.
July 19-22
Country Jam 2023, 1662 County Road T, Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Tim McGraw, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Myers. Cost: $179 three-day general admission; $109-119 one-day general admission. Information: countryjamwi.com.
July 19-23
Barron County Fair, 101 Short St., Rice Lake, Wis. Featuring: Carnival; livestock judging; demolition derby; tractor pull. Cost: $6 adult daily admission; $3 youth daily admission. Information: www.barroncountyfair.com.
St. Croix County Fair, 210 Fair Grounds Road, Glenwood City, Wis. Featuring: Livestock exhibits; demolition derby; horse pull; live music and entertainment. Information: stcroixcofair.com/fair.
July 21-22
20th Annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Spooky stories for teens and adults July 21; children’s program with music, puppet theater, puppet making July 22; nationally known storytellers Stuart Stotts and Beth Horner July 22. Information: www.lacrossestoryfest.com.
July 23-30
Eau Claire County Fair, 5530 Fairview Dr., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; live music; car show; petting zoo; horse pull. Information: www.eauclairecountyfair.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.